Yellowstone's Dutton Ranch Spin-Off Has A Big Rip And Beth Problem It Needs To Address

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and her husband, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), are set to move to center stage as they head their own spin-off, "Dutton Ranch." But there's one big problem with that choice; the two of them have never had to face a single consequence in their lives. Sure, they're both fallible people — and Beth has gotten into violent scrapes with other women and come out on the losing end on "Yellowstone." But this is a show about two murderers who are used to disposing of bodies in a no man's land waste dump over the border in Wyoming called the train station. They've always been able to behave violently and outrageously and never had to deal with any bad karma as a result.

The last person Beth killed was her adopted brother, Jamie (Wes Bentley). That ought to have more emotional weight in the narrative, but Beth — who had been struggling with a lot of long-held rage against her sibling since he allowed a clinic on the rez to sterilize her after assisting her with an abortion — gets on with life after taking a celebratory rest and drink. Rip has killed dozens more men: some for Beth's father, John (Kevin Costner), and some simply for interfering with ranch business. Neither of them have grown or learned anything from these experiences, even as the violence has taken its toll on their clan and the Dutton family tree has been pruned down to near nothingness. They've never had to go to prison, never been brought up on charges, never even suffered major personal losses. Here's why all of that needs to change if "Dutton Ranch" is going to be successful.