Jennifer Lawrence Starred In A Forgotten Sitcom Before Her Rise To Fame

In 2010, it seemed like Jennifer Lawrence came out of nowhere. She starred in an indie drama called "Winter's Bone," picking up her first Oscar nomination. By 2013, she won one, taking home a golden statue for "Silver Linings Playbook." By then, she was a full-fledged movie star, winning fame and fans as Mystique in the "X-Men" prequel films and making history as Katniss Everdeen in the "Hunger Games" franchise.

Many fans are unaware that Lawrence actually got her start on television. Before "Winter's Bone," the future "American Hustle" star was just a teenager on "The Bill Engvall Show." The TBS sitcom ran for three seasons between 2007 and 2009, starring the titular comedian as a therapist named Bill. Lawrence played Lauren, his daughter, a standout student who was also funny and popular.

When she finally broke out a few years later, fans came to adore Lawrence's quirky persona and evidently effortless comedic timing. Her early film roles had been relatively dark, so newer fans were likely unaware that she'd put that winsome real-life personality to good use on the now-forgotten sitcom. In an interview with Nylon while the show was still on the air — as she began to act in things like "Winter's Bone" and "The Burning Plain" — Lawrence explained, "I'm so grateful for the sitcom because it allows me to show another, lighter side of myself." It would take a long time — until the 2023 film "No Hard Feelings" -—for Lawrence to return to her comedic roots.