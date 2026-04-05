Jennifer Lawrence Starred In A Forgotten Sitcom Before Her Rise To Fame
In 2010, it seemed like Jennifer Lawrence came out of nowhere. She starred in an indie drama called "Winter's Bone," picking up her first Oscar nomination. By 2013, she won one, taking home a golden statue for "Silver Linings Playbook." By then, she was a full-fledged movie star, winning fame and fans as Mystique in the "X-Men" prequel films and making history as Katniss Everdeen in the "Hunger Games" franchise.
Many fans are unaware that Lawrence actually got her start on television. Before "Winter's Bone," the future "American Hustle" star was just a teenager on "The Bill Engvall Show." The TBS sitcom ran for three seasons between 2007 and 2009, starring the titular comedian as a therapist named Bill. Lawrence played Lauren, his daughter, a standout student who was also funny and popular.
When she finally broke out a few years later, fans came to adore Lawrence's quirky persona and evidently effortless comedic timing. Her early film roles had been relatively dark, so newer fans were likely unaware that she'd put that winsome real-life personality to good use on the now-forgotten sitcom. In an interview with Nylon while the show was still on the air — as she began to act in things like "Winter's Bone" and "The Burning Plain" — Lawrence explained, "I'm so grateful for the sitcom because it allows me to show another, lighter side of myself." It would take a long time — until the 2023 film "No Hard Feelings" -—for Lawrence to return to her comedic roots.
Jennifer Lawrence claimed to be more of a nerd than her character
Jennifer Lawrence's career has had highs and lows, experiencing every side of the industry from the critical acclaim of "Die My Love" to that time when "Mother!" received a dreaded "F" CinemaScore grade. She's spent time in and out of the public eye, letting people miss her for a few years before coming back to remind everyone why we loved her in the first place.
That means it can be fascinating to revisit early interviews with Lawrence, back when she was best known as Lauren on "The Bill Engvall Show." She was only a teenager when she got the part, and looking back, you can see the beginnings of the relatable, yet still-cool star persona that would make her mega-famous in the 2010s. "Lauren is not a nerd. She's popular and everything," Lawrence told AL.com years before winning an Oscar. She reflected, "I'm such a nerd. I love reading." She went on to claim that she often declined invitations to hang out with her friends, preferring the company of books instead. "[W]hen I was young and I was reading I would picture me as the character," she revealed, "and I'd always say the lines as I read them."
Lawrence smartly used her time on "The Bill Engvall Show" to position herself for success. "I had so much fun on that show, and we all became like family," she told Under the Radar. "It funded my indie career, so I could do the movies that I want."
Bill Engvall called Jennifer Lawrence a redneck after she broke out
For those of us on the outside, it may have seemed like Jennifer Lawrence came out of nowhere to dominate the entertainment industry, but her co-star Bill Engvall knew she was going places. "After a year on that show, I knew we'd be writing the episode where she went off to college because she is so good and so talented, the movie business was gonna snatch her up," he mused a few years later to The Las Vegas Review-Journal.
There were no hard feelings about the fact that Lawrence left her co-stars in the dust, Engvall said, because Lawrence continued to credit their show with her early success. "A lot of people don't do that. Once they're gone, they're gone," he said. The camaraderie might've had something to do with their shared upbringing; they're both from the South, and Engvall clearly admired the way that Lawrence retained the culture she grew up in. "[S]he's a little redneck like the rest of us," he joked; coming from Engvall, that's a compliment.
Intriguingly, Lawrence wasn't the only child actor on "The Bill Engvall Show" to grow up and get significantly more famous. The show also featured a young Skyler Gisondo as Lawrence's little brother Bryan; he would go on to star in films like "Booksmart," "Vacation," and James Gunn's "Superman" reboot, in which he played the hero's pal Jimmy Olsen.