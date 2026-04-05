5 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time, According To Letterboxd

Superhero films are a popular strain of cinema that's sometimes perceived as inherently having minimal artistic value. Certainly, when considering titles like "Kraven the Hunter," "Captain America: Brave New World," and "Jonah Hex" it can seem like superhero films are merely cynical exercises lacking visual and thematic audacity. However, the best superhero movies of all time reflect how much quality storytelling can be found within this space. Some of the biggest film geeks in cyberspace have certainly found plenty to like.

Users on the film logging platform Letterboxd have bestowed high ratings to a deluge of superhero features. The highest rated of these motion pictures reflect the cream of this crop. Looking at which films made the top ten lends insight into what creative sensibilities struck a chord with Letterboxd users, as well as the bold creative risks that define the greatest superhero movies.

There's exciting tonal variety across them, ranging from R-rated Western homages to spry animated titles to tragic crime stories. Whatever they may be, every creative decision within Letterboxd's five favorite superhero movies reflect that there's no one way to make a film in this space.