How Frank Miller Reacted To Batman: The Animated Series' Dark Knight Returns Tribute

Frank Miller, Klaus Janson, and Lynn Varley's "The Dark Knight Returns" remains one of the best Batman comics of all time. It continues to be the standard bearer for more mature retellings of the Caped Crusader's escapades. However, that didn't stop "Batman: The Animated Series" from adapting it — much to Miller's approval.

The tribute arrives in "Legends of the Dark Knight," the 19th episode of "The New Batman Adventures," a continuation of "Batman: The Animated Series." In one of the segments, Carrie Kelley (Anndi McAfee) imagines herself as an older Batman's (Michael Ironside) Robin fighting against the Mutants gang of Gotham City. This is a direct homage to the original story from "The Dark Knight Returns."

According to the show's co-creator Bruce Timm, Miller loved the episode. "After I'd sent [Miller] the show — I happened to be out of the office that day — he called back three times to talk to me about it," Timm said in "Modern Masters Volume 3: Bruce Timm" (via /Film). "He was just raving. Every phone message that he left was longer than the previous one. 'Wow, I just watched it again, and Lynn [Varley] was going crazy, going, 'Oh, my God! There's Carrie Kelly!"