The Twilight Zone Creator Rod Serling Didn't Hold Back On Star Trek

American television was never the same after "The Twilight Zone" and "Star Trek: The Original Series" premiered. Both series worked to remove the stigma from tough topics by presenting them in a way that was both challenging and entertaining. However, "The Twilight Zone" creator, Rod Serling, had a somewhat different perspective of "Star Trek" that pointed out many of its flaws.

In a 1970 interview, Serling said, "'Star Trek' ... was, again, a very inconsistent show. Which, at times, sparkled with true ingenuity and pure science fiction approaches. At other times, it was more carnival-like, and very much more the creature of television than the creature of a legitimate literary form." He's right about "Star Trek" being the creature of television given its traditional, linear storyline. Such an approach could make the show lackluster, which could be why it tries to loudly stand out with bright colors and absurd villains, like the infamously adorable Tribbles.

While "The Twilight Zone" did have something to prove, it doesn't have the same problems as "Star Trek" because of its anthology approach. This allows the series to fully explore a single subject, eliminating the possibility of inconsistencies and plot holes that plague stories focusing on multiple characters and storylines. This is just part of the reason why many of "The Twilight Zone" episodes still hit just as hard today. It's clear that Serling believed in making decisions due to substance rather than pure entertainment, but Roddenberry once said that his choices were made for a very good reason.