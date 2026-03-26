Hannah Montana: What Happened To Jackson Stewart Actor Jason Earles?

It's been 20 years since "Hannah Montana" first graced our screens, and for many, it was the most pivotal Disney show of the 2000s. Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus) had to juggle being a regular kid while having an alternate pop star persona, Hannah Montana. It's a heavy burden, but fortunately, she has plenty of support, including from her older brother, Jackson (Jason Earles).

Despite Jackson being 16-years-old in the show, Earles was actually in his late 20s when he got cast. No one noticed since he looked exceptionally young, but Earles recently admitted on the "Best of Both Our Worlds" podcast that he lied about his age to land the part. "I was desperately afraid that I was going to be fired and recast because I had a big secret," Earles explained. "When I auditioned for the show, I lied to them and told them I was 18 years old." The executives found out about halfway through the first season but kept him on. They also learned he was married at the time, and someone suggested he hold off on having kids for a while.

Many "Hannah Montana" fans were probably none the wiser until Earles revealed the truth. Earles is just one of many actors who have lied about their ages to get parts, so it's proof that sometimes lying is the best move. And Jackson Stewart remains Earles' most iconic roles, but he hasn't been slouching in recent years. Here's what he's been up to since "Hannah Montana" ended in 2011.