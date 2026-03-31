5 Must-Watch '90s Western Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore
The 1990s were truly the last boom period for the Western. While it would begin to fade in popularity over the 2000s, the '90s brought several landmark films to the genre. "Unforgiven," "Tombstone" and the genre-reviving "Dances With Wolves" made it to the screen during the go-go decade. The topic was still popular enough to unearth some gems that have been completely forgotten in more recent times. They ought to be remembered once more — for their uniqueness, their spirit, and their audience-thrilling liveliness.
In this list, you'll find family sagas, quirky comedies, historical epics and all forms of shooting, roping and riding. If you're looking to have a good time out in the West, then this list definitely can't be beaten. Here are five underrated 90's movies which feature a western theme — whether set in the modern era or taking place during a historical period — that deserve a second look.
Even Cowgirls Get the Blues (1993)
Blessed with an all-star cast and loaded with loopy character portraits, "Even Cowgirls Get the Blues" (1993) never gained the kind of cult audience it seemed to be made for, ending up being a forgotten, neglected film on the resume of folks like Uma Thurman and Keanu Reeves. Movie fans are definitely missing out on a real treat, since this flick is a punchy, big-hearted salute to being yourself, rebelling against beauty norms, and embracing the big, wide open southern sky.
The film follows Sissy Hankshaw (Thurman), who was gifted with giant thumbs at birth and decides to put them to good use. She becomes a professional hitchhiker and goes all around America using her talents. Sissy becomes the model and spokeswoman for feminine hygiene products sold by The Countess (John Hurt), but soon finds herself entangled in a war between her mentor and a group of cowgirls who rebel against the Countess' attempt at turning his ranch into a health spa. They take the Rubber Rose Ranch by force and a showdown approaches, but when Sissy falls for the enigmatic leader of the rebels, Bonanza Jellybean (Rain Phoenix), her loyalties are quickly divided.
Montana (1990)
Larry McMurtry was the god of televised '90's Westerns, but "Montana" (1990) remains unjustly ignored by the public. That's amazing when one looks at the cast attached to this TV movie project; there is Oscar-nominee Gena Rowlands, beloved television icons like Richard Crenna, and wonderful vistas to be had at every single turn. If you liked "Lonesome Dove" or "Buffalo Gals" — or going even further back in time, "The Last Picture Show" — then you'll be thrilled with this one, even if you have to do a lot of looking around to add it to your collection.
The Guthrie family work their land in Montana, though life in the cattle business is getting tougher and tougher to endure. Then an offer from a coal company arrives, and the family divides itself over whether they want to sell out and have their beloved home strip-mined of all that's good in it, or live to fight another day.
Quigley Down Under (1990)
"Quigley Down Under" (1990)easily occupies the top spot in the list of the best movies that Tom Selleck has ever made, definitely capitalizing on the actor's charm. Nowadays it's considered a somewhat obscure video store gem, though; after starting life as a modest box office hit, this flick has since evolved into a cult classic, gaining most of its reputation from years of being rerun on cable. Modern viewers will enjoy how easily and effortlessly the motion picture coasts on the charisma of its leads, the rugged Western by way of its Aussie setting, and the wonderfully wild, uncompromisingly spirited plot.
Matthew Quigley (Selleck) shows up in Australia after a life riding the range in America, answering an ad looking for a skilled shooter. Quigley sports a special rifle that can strike down an enemy at great distances, and he's not afraid to use it. Confident and calm, he learns that his prospective employer, the evil Elliot Marston (Alan Rickman), wants Matt to use his skills to rid him of the Aboriginal Australians living on what he considers his land. Matt turns him down cold, then quickly becomes entangled in the life of Crazy Cora (Laura San Giacomo), a fellow Texas expat who has been abandoned by her husband and driven around the bend by a tragic accident that happened during a raid back home.
Matthew and Cora become unlikely traveling companions as they try to outrun Marston and the law, finding an abandoned Aboriginal child and bonding with the very folks Marston wanted Matt to slay. A showdown looms, as does the possibility of Matthew and Cora finding love in one another.
My Heroes have Always been Cowboys (1991)
Rodeos are another staple of modern Westerns. While these films can often be action-packed, more often than not they lend themselves to character studies about loss, aging and family life. "My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys" (1991) is a particularly compelling example of that genre; compared to other bullriding-themed films that came out in the 90s' like "8 Seconds," it's quiet and contemplative. While it might be underappreciated these days, it belongs among the very best portraits of life in modern Texas.
H.D. Dalton (Scott Glenn) was once a well-respected former roper and rider, but he was recently gored and now has to cope with a new reality. His career over, he returns to the family ranch in Oklahoma. But the place is dead as a doornail now; his crusty father Jesse (Ben Johnson) has been placed into an old folks home by his sister Cheryl (Tess Harper). H.D. removes Jesse from the home and tries reestablish the ranch while courting his ex-girlfriend and now single mother Jolie (Kate Capshaw, who turned heads as the female lead in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom"). Cheryl gets wind of what's happened and threatens to sell the ranch and return Jesse to the home. H.D. realizes he'll have to get back on the bull — literally — to save the family.
The Ballad of Little Jo (1993)
"The ballad of Little Jo" (1993) is a classic Western that reinvented the genre. Inspired by the true story of a woman who refused to be bound by the limitations of sex or gender, the film is still powerful decades later, even if it's not talked about much nowadays. All these years later it's still touching, with excellent performances and a perfect story that spotlights the joys of finding unexpected romance, the power of integrity, and the freedom of being yourself. It's a film that's definitely deserves to be reexamined, and it ought to be remembered as one of the most fascinating Westerns of the decade. And it includes one of the most memorable performances of Sir Ian McKellan's career, to boot — perhaps even his best.
Josephine "Jo" Monaghan (Suzy Amis) heads west and starts a new life in the mountains after being kicked out by her parents for having a child out of wedlock. She leaves the baby with her sister and sheds her East Coast respectability along with her previous life and gender identity. Reborn as the tough-talking Jo, he herds sheep for a living and buys his own homestead. After rescuing Tinman Wong (David Chung) from a hanging, he quickly learns about the hidden depths Wong possesses, and a romance between them blooms. But the West is a dangerous place, and The Western Cattle Company soon enters the picture, hoping to buy up Jo's land. He must decide between selling the property and going back east — and being forced back into his previous role as a society woman — or sticking it out on his own land and in his own place in spite of threats of murder.