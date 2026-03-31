5 Must-Watch '90s Western Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

"The ballad of Little Jo" (1993) is a classic Western that reinvented the genre. Inspired by the true story of a woman who refused to be bound by the limitations of sex or gender, the film is still powerful decades later, even if it's not talked about much nowadays. All these years later it's still touching, with excellent performances and a perfect story that spotlights the joys of finding unexpected romance, the power of integrity, and the freedom of being yourself. It's a film that's definitely deserves to be reexamined, and it ought to be remembered as one of the most fascinating Westerns of the decade. And it includes one of the most memorable performances of Sir Ian McKellan's career, to boot — perhaps even his best.

Josephine "Jo" Monaghan (Suzy Amis) heads west and starts a new life in the mountains after being kicked out by her parents for having a child out of wedlock. She leaves the baby with her sister and sheds her East Coast respectability along with her previous life and gender identity. Reborn as the tough-talking Jo, he herds sheep for a living and buys his own homestead. After rescuing Tinman Wong (David Chung) from a hanging, he quickly learns about the hidden depths Wong possesses, and a romance between them blooms. But the West is a dangerous place, and The Western Cattle Company soon enters the picture, hoping to buy up Jo's land. He must decide between selling the property and going back east — and being forced back into his previous role as a society woman — or sticking it out on his own land and in his own place in spite of threats of murder.