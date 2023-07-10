Who Is The Girl In Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom?

For those who have seen "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" — the fifth and final chapter in the "Indiana Jones" saga — the film keys in once again the tumultuous relationship between Indy (Harrison Ford) and Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen). But since 1984's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" takes place before 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in the Indiana Jones Timeline, Indy's first film romance — or at least flirtations of a romance — came with the spunky showgirl Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw).

Directed by Steven Spielberg, "Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom" is set in 1935, a year before the events of "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Unlike Marion, Willie's pairing with Indy was by pure accident. The film begins with Willie singing the classic Cole Porter song "Anything Goes," which serves as a foreshadowing of the adventure the story has in store.

After a razzle-dazzle opening sequence in Club Obi-Wan where Indy was poisoned by his nemesis, Loa Che (Roy Chiao), the adventurous archaeologist leaps from one of the windows of the club with Willie because she secured the antidote to save his life. But instead of parting ways, Indy and Willie are joined by Indy's young associate Short Round (Ke Huy Quan) for a grand adventure that takes them to India and a frightening encounter with the villainous Thuggee high priest Mola Ram (Amrish Puri).

While Willie was one of Capshaw's first film roles, it was hardly her last cinematic adventure. Here's a look at the life and highlights of the screen work of Capshaw after she joined the cast of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and instantly became a part of film history.