Billion-Dollar Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

Box office hits are often elusive. Just ask any studio executive, plagued by thoughts of various box office misfires that seemed so much like surefire moneymakers on paper. The North Star for box office success has to be every movie that made over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Back in the late '90s, "Titanic" was the sole movie in history to exceed that 10-digit mark globally. Now, 60 motion pictures have exceeded $1 billion worldwide, with many years delivering multiple features that cleared this mark. Studio executives and filmmakers alike yearn to deliver movies that have this massive cultural reach and financial impact.

Still, making a ton of moolah in theaters isn't a guarantee of long-term pop culture notoriety. For instance, "Richie Rich" and "The Shadow" both made more than "The Shawshank Redemption" at the domestic box office in 1994 before the latter title ended up sticking around far longer in people's minds. A similar phenomenon is at play with many movies that gross over $1 billion worldwide. Their box office sums are undeniably impressive, but that doesn't mean people will talk about them for years to come. In fact, there are 10 $1+ billion box office grosses that nobody brings up anymore.

There's a slew of factors responsible for the obscurity that these projects have become ensnared in despite their initial financial accomplishments. All these films, though, reflect that even $1+ box office success isn't enough to solidify a movie as an eternal classic.