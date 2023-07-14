Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom: How They Shot That Bonkers Mine Cart Scene

While director James Mangold had all sorts of digital effects wizards at his disposal to make "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," Steven Spielberg resorted to some old-school visual techniques nearly 40 years ago when crafting "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom."

"The Temple of Doom" has several dazzling action scenes, and perhaps the most intense sequence comes when Indy (Harrison Ford), his young assistant Short Round (Ke Huy Quan), and showgirl Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) attempt to escape Thuggee high priest Mola Ram's (Amrish Puri) underground mining lair. As such, the trio ends up in a mine cart that wildly cascades along the rails of a mine shaft as Mola Ram's temple guards attempt to capture them.

In a 2022 episode of the web series "VFX Artists React" on The Corridor Crew, a trio of visual effects artists — Wren Weichman, Sam Gorski, and Niko Pueringer — break down key moments in the mine cart chase. Upon closer inspection, the trio reveals how the live-action execution of the scene was produced in tandem with some tried-and-true visual effects techniques. "I wanted to point out this one because every wide shot of an environment is a miniature," Gorski said, while Pueringer added, "How they got some of these shots, I don't know because it looks so good. [It's like] they must have built tracks and carts and had [the actors use them]."

At least portions of the mine cart scene were practical, Gorski said, noting there was no compositing — the combination of different visual elements to give the illusion of one image — with the closeup scenes.