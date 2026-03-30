5 Best Rock Stars-Turned-Actors, Ranked

To quote the legendary AC/DC: It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. It's probably even longer if you wanna break into Hollywood and be a recognized actor. Fortunately, there are a select few rock stars-turned-actors who proved it can be done. They dominated both their genre and Tinseltown to become rare double threats in the entertainment industry. The only question is, who's the best of the lot?

We have identified five major names who conquered both rock and acting. In terms of ranking them, we examined their filmographies and considered their respective impact in film and/or TV. Some of the considerations included: Did they have a big role in a well-known movie or series, or were they just bit players in the mix? Also, are they one-trick ponies, or are they able to play different types of roles across multiple genres?

So, let's crank it up and get to it, shall we? Here are the best rock stars-turned-actors, ranked.