5 Best Sci-Fi War Movies, Ranked

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Science fiction has the power to travel through space and time, to visit worlds that never existed, and to envision what our future might look like. The genre has a habit of guessing which turns the real world will take next, and there are even some sci-fi movies that became a reality years after they were made. Thankfully, none of the movies we're going to talk about here were quite so prescient.

The best war movies of all time manage to balance epic scale action with human-level drama. Great sci-fi movies do all that with a speculative twist. They imagine mass destruction and terrifying technology, but they also often highlight the strength of regular, everyday humans. More often than not, the wars in sci-fi stories are won by a few important individuals using brains instead of brawn to save the day. Science may be the focus, but there's also plenty of action to be found in the subgenre, from gargantuan spaceships blasting at the Earth to mech-suited humans fighting deadly aliens.

To make our list here, we scanned through critical and audience reviews online while making sure to prioritize sci-fi war movies and stories that have proven they have real staying power for one reason or another. Whether you want an action-packed thrill ride or a slow-burn story that will burrow into your brain, you can't go wrong with picking one of these sci-fi war movies for your next movie night.