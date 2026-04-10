5 Best Sci-Fi War Movies, Ranked
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Science fiction has the power to travel through space and time, to visit worlds that never existed, and to envision what our future might look like. The genre has a habit of guessing which turns the real world will take next, and there are even some sci-fi movies that became a reality years after they were made. Thankfully, none of the movies we're going to talk about here were quite so prescient.
The best war movies of all time manage to balance epic scale action with human-level drama. Great sci-fi movies do all that with a speculative twist. They imagine mass destruction and terrifying technology, but they also often highlight the strength of regular, everyday humans. More often than not, the wars in sci-fi stories are won by a few important individuals using brains instead of brawn to save the day. Science may be the focus, but there's also plenty of action to be found in the subgenre, from gargantuan spaceships blasting at the Earth to mech-suited humans fighting deadly aliens.
To make our list here, we scanned through critical and audience reviews online while making sure to prioritize sci-fi war movies and stories that have proven they have real staying power for one reason or another. Whether you want an action-packed thrill ride or a slow-burn story that will burrow into your brain, you can't go wrong with picking one of these sci-fi war movies for your next movie night.
5. War of the Worlds (2005)
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Cast: Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Justin Chatwin
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Director: Steven Spielberg
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Rating: PG-13
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Runtime: 116 minutes
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Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%
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Where to watch: Paramount+
"War of the Worlds" is one of the most recognizable sci-fi stories of all time. Originally published by H.G. Wells in 1898, the book tells the story of an alien race from Mars coming to Earth with superior technology and completely devastating the planet in a brutal attack. The book has inspired countless other alien invasion stories, and it's been adapted into various forms over and over again. A famous 1938 radio adaptation convinced some people that a real alien invasion was occurring, and almost a century later a feature-length adaptation on Prime Video was named one of the worst movies of 2025.
In between those two extremes is the 2005 adaptation from Steven Spielberg. His version of "War of the Worlds" stars Tom Cruise as a single dad struggling to maintain his relationship with his kids Rachel (Dakota Fanning) and Robbie (Justin Chatwin). What should be a standard weekend with dad turns into a fight for survival when aliens invade and throw the entire world into chaos. Spielberg's Oscar-nominated film updates Wells' story for the modern age and injects some family drama that genuinely pulls at your heartstrings. It's definitely the best film adaptation of "War of the Worlds" that we've gotten so far, and it's mandatory viewing for fans of sci-fi war flicks.
4. The Andromeda Strain
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Cast: James Olson, Arthur Hill, David Wayne, Kate Reid
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Director: Robert Wise
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Rating: G
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Runtime: 131 minutes
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Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%
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Where to watch: Prime Video
Unlike some other movies on this list, 1971's "The Andromeda Strain" isn't about a hot war filled with explosions and laser-powered weaponry. But the film still takes viewers right to the heart of the conflict. Based on a novel by Michael Crichton, the film imagines what would happen if Earth became the site of an extraterrestrial biological attack. The effects are devastating, and the premise is even more chilling in a post-COVID world than it was when the movie debuted.
The film opens with Dr. Jeremy Stone (Arthur Hill) speaking to the members of the United States Senate. Dr. Stone explains that an experimental satellite crashed in New Mexico, and that shortly after the crash, all the residents of a nearby town were found dead. With a team of fellow scientists, Dr. Stone discovers that an infectious alien organism had managed to get onto the satellite before it crashed. If the virus continues to spread without control, the entire human species could be wiped out. Dr. Stone's team find themselves in a race against time as they struggle to contain the virus while desperately searching for a cure.
"The Andromeda Strain" isn't as critically well-regarded as Steven Spielberg's "War of the Worlds," but it earns this spot on our list thanks to its unique approach to the idea of extraterrestrial warfare. The 1971 film is a tense story that fully delivers on its premise, and if you can't get enough after watching it, you can check out the 2008 miniseries based on the same Crichton novel.
3. Independence Day
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Cast: Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman
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Director: Roland Emmerich
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Rating: PG-13
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Runtime: 145 minutes
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Rotten Tomatoes Score: 69%
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Where to watch: Netflix
Making a name for himself as the go-to disaster movie director, Roland Emmerich has filmed multiple versions of planet-wide catastrophes, but "Independence Day" is still Emmerich's highest-grossing movie. The 1996 film made $817 million at the box office, and to this day it's arguably the most iconic sci-fi war movie ever made. The 2016 sequel "Independence Day: Resurgence" was a flop, but that disappointing follow-up has done nothing to diminish the original.
"Independence Day" follows a dizzying array of characters, including fighter pilot Captain Steve Hiller (Will Smith), scientist David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum), and President Thomas J. Whitmore (Bill Pullman). All of them eventually must work together to help fend off a massive alien invasion that results in the destruction of the Earth's largest cities and most recognizable landmarks. "Independence Day" is a sci-fi war movie on an epic scale but with a fairly lighthearted tone. The movie doesn't take itself too seriously, which is one of the many reasons it's now endeared itself to multiple generations of sci-fi fans.
2. Edge of Tomorrow
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Cast: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton
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Director: Doug Liman
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Rating: PG-13
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Runtime: 113 minutes
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Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
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Where to watch: Prime Video
"Edge of Tomorrow" is another sci-fi war movie that's actually an excellent book adaptation. Directed by Doug Liman, the movie is based on a light novel by Hiroshi Sakurazaka called "All You Need Is Kill." The story takes a look at a futuristic society of humans fighting a battle against a race of aliens called Mimics, but the war is just a jumping-off point for an even wilder sci-fi premise.
Major William Cage (Tom Cruise) gets himself demoted after an argument with one of his superior officers and finds himself on the front line of the war against the Mimics. In his very first battle, Cage manages to take out a Mimic with a mine, but he kills himself in the process. To Cage's utter surprise, after his death he awakens on his military base and realizes he's somehow gone back in time.
Cage finds himself trapped in a sort of time loop. He soon discovers that fellow soldier Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) is experiencing the same kind of reset. Neither of them fully understands what's happening, but figuring out the truth behind the reset just might be the key to winning the war. Not every sci-fi war movie is as well-rounded as "Edge of Tomorrow," and the film's great characters, fantastic action sequences, and intriguing mystery set it apart from other entries in the genre.
1. Starship Troopers
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Cast: Casper Van Dien, Denise Richards, Dina Meyer
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Director: Paul Verhoeven
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 129 minutes
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Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%
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Where to watch: Pluto
Can a war movie be hilarious? Can a satirical film tell a compelling and genuinely dramatic story? "Starship Troopers" is a movie that answers both those questions with a resounding yes. The movie, based on Robert Heinlein's 1959 novel of the same name, is set in a future where a government called the United Citizen Federation rules over the entire planet, and humanity as whole is deeply invested in a war with an alien species known as Arachnids. Johnny Rico (Casper Van Dien) enthusiastically enlists in the UCF military, much to the chagrin of his parents, and hopes to help destroy the aliens once and for all. The movie follows Johnny, his friends, and fellow soldiers as they charge into war, encountering dangers and adventures that they never could have imagined.
From the likable characters, epic space battles, and elaborate special effects, it's easy to see how some people could get so wrapped up in the excitement of "Starship Troopers" that they miss some of the movie's deeper messaging. Wrapped up in the story is a biting critique of fascism and authoritarianism that is as pertinent today as it was in 1997. "Starship Troopers" almost demands multiple viewings, and it works as a drama, B-movie schlock, and thoughtful satire all at once. That fact, plus the movie's status as a cult classic, is what makes it the best sci-fi war movie of all time.