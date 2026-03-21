Nicholas Brendon, Xander Harris On Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Dead At 54
Nicholas Brendon — best known for playing perennial sidekick Xander Harris on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" — passed away on March 20. He was 54 years old.
"We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon," said the Brendon family in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, adding that the actor passed away in his sleep from natural causes. The statement continued, "Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years ... While it's no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support."
Brendon revealed in 2023 that he'd suffered a heart attack, with doctors also discovering that he had a congenital heart defect. He was also diagnosed with cauda equina syndrome, which saw him undergoing several spinal surgeries.
Nicholas Brendon also appeared in cult films and became an artist later in life
Besides playing Xander in all seven seasons of "Buffy," Nicholas Brendon had several popular cult roles on his resume. He was handsome surfer Starcat to Lauren Ambrose's tomboyish Chicklet in the wild surf-comedy-horror picture "Psycho Beach Party," a cult classic which also featured an early role for Amy Adams. He also played Kevin Lynch in 21 episodes of "Criminal Minds," Seth in the short-lived show "Kitchen Confidential," and voiced Huntsboy #89 in "American Dragon: Jake Long."
Brendon's last credited role was in 2024's "Christmas Slasher," where he played Mr. Gregory. In recent years he'd been appearing in a healthy number of B-movies, mainly horror films, and had also become dedicated to art and painting. He's survived by his twin brother, Kelly, among other relatives, and will be missed by "Buffy" fans far and wide for the way he brought a character who was both lovable and also easily hateable — depending on the episode and fans' moods — in equal measures.