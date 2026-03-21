Nicholas Brendon, Xander Harris On Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Dead At 54

Nicholas Brendon — best known for playing perennial sidekick Xander Harris on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" — passed away on March 20. He was 54 years old.

"We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon," said the Brendon family in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, adding that the actor passed away in his sleep from natural causes. The statement continued, "Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years ... While it's no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support."

Brendon revealed in 2023 that he'd suffered a heart attack, with doctors also discovering that he had a congenital heart defect. He was also diagnosed with cauda equina syndrome, which saw him undergoing several spinal surgeries.