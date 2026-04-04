Game Of Thrones Creator George R.R. Martin Did Not Mince Words About Battlestar Galactica

The 2000s version of "Battlestar Galactica" received a lot of love across its four seasons and established itself as a sci-fi classic. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds 95% critical approval and a 94% audience score, signifying near-universal acclaim. However, "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin didn't beat around the bush about the ending of "Battlestar Galactica" in 2009.

Taking to LiveJournal, Martin criticized the show's conclusion, writing, "'Battlestar Galactica' ends with 'God Did It.' Looks like somebody skipped Writing 101, when you learn that a deus ex machina is a crappy way to end a story."

For those unaware of what deus ex machina is from a writing perspective, it's when an unexpected event or omnipotent figure arrives just at the right time to solve all the problems. In other words, the ending isn't earned; it's resolved almost too conveniently. A good example of this would be the Tyrannosaurus rex surfacing to attack the velociraptors before they eat Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Co. at the end of 1993's "Jurassic Park." Alternatively, it's like when a fire-breathing dragon swoops into the Seven Kingdoms and incinerates the enemy alive before they kill a beloved protagonist.