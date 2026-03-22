Every Tron Movie, Ranked Worst To Best

The "Tron" movies hold a complicated legacy. Despite each of them being regarded as technical marvels, no singular film turned out to be universally praised by both critics and fans. Funnily enough, the only work in this franchise that received a unanimous thumbs-up is the animated series "Tron: Uprising," which has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and 94% on the Popcornmeter — and which doesn't qualify for this list.

So, how does one go about ranking the "Tron" movies then? For this feature, the methodology consists of a two-fold approach. The Rotten Tomatoes scores are taken into consideration, but there's also common sense applied to the usage. If there's a bigger divide between the critical and audience scores, then the film falls into a divisive category and we may defer to fans.

It's also important to note that Rotten Tomatoes has more reviews for the newer movies than the first film. The aggregator pulls from digital publications, but it may struggle to get the consensus from newspapers and magazines that were much more dominant in the 1980s, especially if they haven't been archived online.

Having said that, let's enter the Grid and rank every "Tron" movie from worst to best.