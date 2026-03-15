Mike Flanagan's The Mist Remake Should Not Come Before This Stephen King TV Series

For my money, Mike Flanagan might just be the greatest horror mind in the game right now. His Netflix miniseries game has been immaculate. When I first saw his "Doctor Sleep" in 2019, I was blown away by how he pulled off the seemingly impossible task of capturing the spirits of both Stephen King's writing and Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" adaptation (which King famously dislikes). That got me checking out his memorable 2017 film version of "Gerald's Game," and eventually his winsome 2024 King tale "The Life of Chuck." Sorry, Frank Darabont — you've had a great run, but if anyone asks me, this guy is the greatest King adapter alive.

All of this should make Flanagan the perfect guy to turn King's 1980 novella "The Mist" into a movie in my book, right? It really should. Yet, when news of the film adaptation he's developing for Warner Bros. dropped in February, I couldn't help but feel ... disappointed. Flanagan, you see, shouldn't be doing side quests right now. He should be eyebrows deep in the most ambitious undertaking of his entire career: the Prime Video adaptation of King's "The Dark Tower" novel series.

You'd expect Flanagan to know this, too. He and his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy dropped the plans for the massive project in 2022, and revealed that the scope would be a whopping five seasons and maybe even two movies. That's a lot for any creator, especially when the source material is as complex as King's sprawling magnum opus. Flanagan's body of work has proven that he's a smart guy, but he might have gotten overexcited at the buffet, here. With "The Dark Tower" filling his plate to the brim, ordering a hefty side of "The Mist" might not be his best idea.