This Cult Classic 2005 Animated Movie Was Nearly Impossible To Watch Until Now

Animated tentpoles from the likes of Disney, DreamWorks, and Illumination often take cultural precedent over smaller productions. One such example is 2005's "Hoodwinked!," a musical parody that hilariously transforms "Little Red Riding Hood" into a police procedural mystery. While initial critical reception erred on the lower end, "Hoodwinked!" was a hit, earning $110 million against an $8 million budget. It's since gained a cult fanbase, but has sadly been absent from most VOD and streaming platforms. But in a truly unexpected turn of events, "Hoodwinked!" has been made available to stream for free on Tubi for a whole new generation.

This alternate version of "Little Red Riding Hood" picks up in the aftermath, with Red (Anne Hathaway), Wolf (Patrick Warburton), Granny Puckett (Glenn Close), and a raving Woodsman (Jim Belushi) giving their testimonies to the police "Rashomon" style, with each having a different perspective of how they came to be at the same location at the same time. In addition, everyone is considered a primary suspect in the ongoing investigation of a recent plague of dessert recipe thefts committed in the forest.

The hurdle most encounter with "Hoodwinked!" is its coarse animation, and while it's a far cry from what's expected of theatrically released animation, there's good reason for its aesthetic shortcomings.