The First Horror Movie To Win An Oscar Is Streaming On HBO Max

Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" will go down in the record books for being the most-nominated film in Oscar history with 16 nominations, with the kicker being that it's also the most-nominated horror film, too. The Academy has given out its share of awards to films like "The Exorcist," "Silence of the Lambs," and "Get Out," but, for the most part, the odds of horror movies winning Oscars are slim. That's especially strange considering the first genre movie to receive any attention at the Academy Awards was almost a century ago: 1931's "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde."

This adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's gothic horror novella about an English doctor in Victorian London was not only nominated for best adapted screenplay (then known as adaptation writing) and best cinematography, but it nabbed a best actor Oscar for Fredric March in a rare tie outcome with Wallace Beery for "The Champ." You can see the record-breaking performance for yourself now that "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" is streaming on HBO Max.

Dr. Henry Jekyll (March) has everything a man in his position could ask for. He's respected by his peers, he has a beautiful home, and a fiancée (Rose Hobart) who adores him. But he's determined to prove that everyone has good and evil inside of them, which compels him to concoct a formula that would prove his theory. Jekyll transforms into Edward Hyde (also March), a beast of a man who revels in his dark desires. He's able to switch between the two identities, but before long he realizes that he's losing control of his transformations.