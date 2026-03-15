What The Cast Of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Looks Like In Real Life

Released in 2023, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" picked up where the Oscar-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" left off, with Miles Morales continuing his adventures as the webslinger of Earth-1610. The film added more alternate dimensions and Spider-People to the already dizzying number seen in the previous film, as well as a new and serious threat in The Spot, who sought to destroy Miles' tenuous grasp on happiness with his family and Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen.

"Across the Spider-Verse" was both a box office and critical hit (you can read our review here), grossing over $690 million worldwide and netting countless awards and nominations, including an Oscar nod for best animated feature film. Key to the film's success was its eye-popping visual palette and vast array of characters pulled from all corners of the greater Marvel universe. If you've wondered who lent their voices to these Spider-People, here's your chance to see what the cast of "Spider-Man: Across the Universe" looks like in real life.