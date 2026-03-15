What The Cast Of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Looks Like In Real Life
Released in 2023, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" picked up where the Oscar-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" left off, with Miles Morales continuing his adventures as the webslinger of Earth-1610. The film added more alternate dimensions and Spider-People to the already dizzying number seen in the previous film, as well as a new and serious threat in The Spot, who sought to destroy Miles' tenuous grasp on happiness with his family and Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen.
"Across the Spider-Verse" was both a box office and critical hit (you can read our review here), grossing over $690 million worldwide and netting countless awards and nominations, including an Oscar nod for best animated feature film. Key to the film's success was its eye-popping visual palette and vast array of characters pulled from all corners of the greater Marvel universe. If you've wondered who lent their voices to these Spider-People, here's your chance to see what the cast of "Spider-Man: Across the Universe" looks like in real life.
Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man
The trick to being Spider-Man is learning to juggle the personal and the professional side of the role, but for Miles Morales in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the conflict gets, well, multi-dimensional. He has to deal with not only The Spot, a super-villain who blames his ability to leap to other universes on Miles' destruction of the Alchemax collider in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," but also his feelings for Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, who exists in a completely different dimension (Earth-65). And this is to say nothing of the Spider-Society, who attempt to prevent Miles from stopping the death of his father and, in turn, destroying a universe.
Actor Shameik Moore reprised his vocal turn as Miles Morales in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," a performance which won him Black Reel Awards in 2019 and 2024. Moore got his start on television series like the short-lived sketch comedy series "Incredible Crew" in 2013 before being cast as Miles Morales in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." When not busy with Spider assignments, Moore also starred as rapper Raekwon in "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" and drug kingpin Branford "Breeze" Frady in "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."
Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen-Stacy/Spider-Gwen/Spider-Woman
It's a classic trope: Boy meets Girl from another dimension who saves him from a super-villain, Boy can't express his feelings, Girl accidentally kills the version of Boy in her dimension and joins a team of superheroes to stop Boy from destroying his universe. Well, at least that's the arc of Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen (or Spider-Woman, as she's known on Earth-65) from "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" to "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." In both films, she's voiced by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld.
Steinfeld rose to fame at the age of 13 with an Oscar nomination for the Coen Brothers' "True Grit," and continued to deliver impressive work in an array of genres: Indie comedies like "The Edge of Seventeen," which earned her a Golden Globe nomination, big-budget action projects like "Bumblebee" and the "Hawkeye" TV series as Kate Bishop, comedy musicals like "Pitch Perfect 2," and even period projects, including the Peabody Award-winning "Dickinson," and Ryan Coogler's "Sinners." Steinfeld has also nurtured a pop music career that's netted multiple platinum selling albums and several Top 40 singles.
Bryan Tyree Henry as Jefferson (Jeff) Morales
The recently promoted Captain Jefferson Morales is more than just Miles' tough but caring dad in "Across the Spider-Verse." As Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 explains to Miles, each Spider-Person has a "canon event" in their timeline, an inevitable experience that not only changes the Spider-Person's life (for good or bad), but also preserves their universe. There are many canon events in the film, and unfortunately, Jeff provides two for Miles: The death of a beloved father figure (like Peter Parker's Uncle Ben) and a police captain.
Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry again voiced Jefferson Morales in "Across the Spider-Verse." Henry, who was already familiar to MCU fans for playing Phastos in "Eternals," first earned rave notices on the New York stage, most notably in the original Broadway cast of "The Book of Mormon," before graduating to TV. There, he netted Emmy nods as "Paper Boi" Miles on "Atlanta" and as Ricky on "This is Us," which preceded a run of hit movies like "Joker," "Bullet Train," and an Oscar-nominated turn in "Causeway." He returned to TV in 2022, voicing Missy's crush Elijah on "Big Mouth," and starring in the limited series "Dope Thief" for Apple TV+.
Lauren Velez as Rio Morales
Stage and screen actress Lauren Velez returned as the voice of Rio Morales, Miles' caring mom, in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Velez made her stage debut in the touring production of "Dreamgirls" in the mid-1980s before becoming a familiar face to both television and film audiences. She was a series regular on the Fox police drama "New York Undercover" and played Dr. Gloria Nathan, who was locked in a turbulent relationship with Dean Winters' Ryan O'Reilly on "Oz." She also played Captain Maria LaGuerta on seven seasons of "Dexter" and recurred on "Ugly Betty," "How to Get Away with Murder," and "Power Book: Ghost II."
Velez made her feature film debut in the 1994 drama "I Like It Like That" and later appeared in "City Hall," "The First Purge" and "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." She returned to television as a series regular on Season 2 of "Rust" shortly before the show's cancellation in 2024.
Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man (Earth-616B)
"Across the Spider-Verse" finds Peter B. Parker — the downtrodden, thirty-something Spider-Man from Earth-616B in "Into the Spider-Verse" — in a better place. He's rekindled his relationship with Mary Jane Watson and had a daughter, May (or "Mayday," whom Marvel fans know becomes Spider-Girl). He's also found new interest in crimefighting as a member of the Spider-Society — and tries to stop Miles Morales from interrupting a canon event that could bring his universe to an end.
Jake Johnson earned an Online Film & Television Association nomination for playing Peter B. Parker in "Into the Spider-Verse", and reprised the role in "Across the Spider-Verse." Johnson is perhaps best known as Nick Miller on "The New Girl," but his list of credits includes both blockbuster films like "Jurassic World" and indie projects like "Self-Reliance," which marked Johnson's debut as director (and which we called one of the best comedy movies of 2024). Live-action TV credits included "Minx," for which Johnson served as executive producer. He also lent his voice to numerous animated series, including "BoJack Horseman" (as the high-strung meerkat Oxnard).
Jason Schwartzman as Johnathon Ohnn/The Spot
Like so many Marvel figures, The Spot is the product of tragedy. Drenched in multidimensional energy when Miles Morales destroyed the Alchemax collider in "Into the Spider-Verse," Dr. Johnathon Ohnn is transformed into a featureless being covered with black portals that allow him to teleport to other dimensions. The transformation also costs Ohnn everything — his family, his job, and most likely, his sanity. As the supervillain The Spot, he seeks revenge against Miles by absorbing more energy from Alchemax colliders in other dimensions, with the ultimate goal of destroying Miles by taking away everything he loves, including his father, Jeff.
Jason Schwartzman, who's perfectly cast as the Spot in "Across the Spider-Verse," is the son of "Godfather" and "Rocky" star Talia Shire (and cousin to fellow "Spider-Verse" cast mate Nicolas Cage). He made his impressive film debut at age 18 in Wes Anderson's "Rushmore," after which the pair collaborated on six other films, including "The Fantastic Mr. Fox" and "The Darjeeling Limited," which Schwartzman also co-wrote. He's also a familiar face thanks to comedies like "Funny People" and "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" as well as more dramatic fare such as "The Last Showgirl" and "Marie Antoinette," directed by his cousin, Sofia Coppola. Outside of his acting career, Schwartzman was the drummer for the indie rock band Phantom Planet and performs under the name Coconut Records.
Issa Rae as Jess Drew/Spider-Woman
The character of Spider-Woman has undergone countless changes since her 1977 debut in Marvel Comics, where she debuted as a brainwashed Hydra recruit before becoming, at various times, an Avenger and private investigator. The version of Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman seen in "Across the Spider-Verse" is an amalgamation of original elements and ones from various comics. In the film, Jess Drew — who makes an impressive entrance on a motorcycle — is a member of the Spider-Society. She's also Black (a first in the character's history) and pregnant, the latter being nod to the "Spider-Woman" arc by Dennis "Hopeless" Hallum in 2015.
Emmy-nominated actor/writer/producer Issa Rae voices Jess Drew in "Across the Spider-Verse." Rae's acclaimed debut in the YouTube series "The Mis-Adventures of an Awkward Black Girl" led to the HBO comedy-drama "Insecure," for which she served as star, co-creator, and co-writer for its five-season run. The show, which netted numerous awards and nominations, paved the way for work in films like "Barbie" and "American Fiction," and a best-selling memoir. A standalone feature that would team Jess Drew with Gwen Stacy and Cindy Moon/Silk was announced, but remains unproduced as of this writing.
Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider Man India
Pavitr Prabhakar, aka Spider-Man India, is one of the many Spider-People recruited by Miguel O'Hara/Spiderman 2099 to join his Spider-Society and protect the multiverse. Prabhakar, who hails from Earth-50101, leaves the Spider-Society at the end of "Across the Spider-Verse" to join Gwen Stacy in order to stop the Spot and save Miles Morales.
Voicing Pavitr Prabhakar wasn't Kanan Soni's first experience in a Marvel feature: He also played the (initially) mild-mannered taxi driver turned accomplice and aspiring mercenary Dopinder in "Deadpool," "Deadpool 2," and "Deadpool & Wolverine." Between these assignments, Soni was also busy on television series like "The Goldbergs," "Abbott Elementary" (for which he also directed an episode) and "Pluribus," and in features like the 2016 "Ghostbusters" and "Not Okay." His voice acting work in animation included Pixar's "Strange World," "Trolls World Tour," and episodes of "Big Mouth."
Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk
As with Spider-Woman and other Marvel characters in "Across the Spider-Verse," the depiction of Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk, in the film draws on different iterations of the character. Initially designed as the Earth-138 version of original Prowler Hobie Brown, Spider-Punk is an American squatter who wields a guitar while fighting villains. In "Across the Spider-Verse," Brown/Spider-Punk is British and a member of the Spider-Society before joining Gwen Stacy's attempt to rescue Miles Morales.
Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya voiced Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk in "Across the Spider-Verse." The British actor drew initial acclaim for the popular UK drama "Skins" (which also starred Nicholas Hoult and Jack O'Connell). Performances on "Black Mirror" and "Sicario" led to his first Oscar nomination for Jordan Peele's "Get Out" and his first collaboration with Marvel in "Black Panther" as W'Kabi. Kaluuya won a best supporting actor Oscar in 2021 for playing activist Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah," and reunited with Peele for "Nope." In 2025, he was reportedly developing a script for an animated Spider-Punk feature.
Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099
Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 is first glimpsed in the post-credits scene in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," where he tests his dimensional travel device. The jump takes him to Earth-67, a universe identical to the one depicted in the 1967 "Spider-Man" series. O'Hara returned in "Across the Spider-Verse" as leader of the Spider-Society, an army of Spider-People dedicated to combating threats to the multiverse. O'Hara also explains canon events to Miles — which included the death of his father, Jeff, at the hands of The Spot.
Oscar Isaac, who voiced Miguel O'Hara, was no stranger to either Marvel-related projects or big-budget franchises. He was En Sabah Nur/Apocalypse in "X-Men: Apocalypse" and later played the multiple alter egos of "Moon Knight" in the Disney+ series. Isaac also starred as Poe Dameron in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and its immediate sequels, and as Duke Leo Atreides in "Dune." At the same time, Isaac was a magnetic presence in dramatic fare such as the 2016 HBO miniseries "Show Me a Hero," which netted him a Golden Globe, as well as the Coen Brothers' "Inside Llewyn Davis" and "Scenes from a Marriage." Isaac earned his fourth Golden Globe nomination for playing Victor Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein."
Shea Whigham as George Stacy
Shea Whigham joined the long list of actors who have played or voiced Gwen Stacy's father, George Stacy, in films and on television. Denis Leary was Stacy in both of the "Amazing Spider-Man" films featuring Andrew Garfield, while James Cromwell played him in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 3" and Clancy Brown and Steven Weber voiced the character in "The Spectacular Spider-Man" and the "Marvel Rising" franchise, respectively. Whigham's Stacy shows a more sympathetic side than his predecessors by not only refraining from arresting his daughter (for allegedly killing Peter Parker in her dimension), but also providing her with a portal device to help her rescue Miles Morales.
One of the busiest character actors of the 2000s, Whigham had a long and impressive list of film and television credits, including Sheriff Eli Thompson on "Boardwalk Empire," pastor Joel Theriot on Season 1 of "True Detective," and Perry Mason's partner, Pete Strickland, on the HBO revival of the legal drama. Feature roles included "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Joker," "Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning," and three entries in the "Fast & Furious" series as Agent Michael Stasiak.
Jorma Taccone as Adriano Tumino/The Vulture and Spider-Man 1967
An Italian Renaissance variation on The Vulture wreaks havoc in Gwen Stacy's Earth-65 universe before she dispatches him with the (reluctant) help of Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 and Jess Drew/Spider-Woman. This Adriano Tumino had an engineering background which allowed him to create a sort of Vulture costume by way of Leonardo Da Vinci. Jorma Taccone voiced the Tumino Vulture and reprised Peter Parker/Spider-Man from the 1967 animated series, whom he first voiced in "Into the Spider-Verse."
Taccone was best known as part of the Grammy-nominated Lonely Island comedy music team with Andy Samberg (who voiced Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider in "Across the Spider-Verse") and Akiva Schaffer. Their popular digital shorts for "Saturday Night Live" led to feature writing and directing assignments like "MacGruber" and episodes of "Parks and Recreation" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." He also appeared in live-action roles in "Neighbors" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" and voiced animated characters for "The Lego Movie," "Storks," and "Major Lazer."
Greta Lee as LYLA
Aiding Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 in monitoring the multiverse is LYLA, an artificial intelligence program that manifests itself as a stylish, highly confident young woman. LYLA also co-created a prototype of the Multiversal Gizmo, which allows O'Hara and the other members of the Spider-Society to leap between dimensions in the multiverse.
Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actress Greta Lee voiced LYLA in a post-credits scene in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" before reprising the role in "Across the Spider-Verse." Lee received her Golden Globe nod for the 2023 indie drama "Past Lives," while her Emmy nomination came with her turn as the flinty Stella Bak on "The Morning Show." Lee also co-starred on "Russian Doll" and enjoyed recurring roles on "Girls." Her additional film credits included "Tron: Ares" and "A House of Dynamite," while she stretched her voice-acting skills in the film "Strays" and series like "Solar Opposites."
Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis (Earth-42)
The Aaron Davis in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is decidedly different than Miles Morales' kindly uncle (and secret vigilante known as the Prowler) in "Into the Spider-Verse." That version of Davis died at the end of the first film, but the Earth-42 Davis is a colder, tougher figure, wounded by the death of his brother (Miles' father, Jeff) and still linked to the Prowler — who in this universe, is an alternate Miles Morales (voiced by Jharrel Jerome).
Two-time Oscar winner Mahershela Ali voiced both versions of Aaron Davis in the "Spider-Verse" films, which weren't his only Marvel projects. Ali also played Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes on "Luke Cage," and was confirmed in a reboot of "Blade" in 2019, which appears to be in limbo (he did provide an off-camera vocal cameo as the character in "Eternals"). Ali netted two Oscars for his powerful performances in "Moonlight" and "Green Book," and has moved between big-budget studio projects like Parts 1 and 2 of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay" and more thoughtful fare like "Hidden Figures" and "Swan Song." Ali's TV credits include on "House of Cards" and Season 3 of "True Detective," as well as the crime lord Titan on "Invincible."
Jharrel Jerome as Miles G. Morales/The Prowler (Earth-42)
Among the many plot twists and revelations in the final moments of "Spider-Man: Across the Universe" is Miles's discovery of his Earth-42 counterpart. This version — Miles G. Morales — never received the radioactive spider bite that gave the Earth-1610 Miles his powers. The Earth-42 Miles also lost his dad, Jeff, and grew up under the influence of his uncle, Aaron Davis (who, on Earth-1610B, was The Prowler). A Prowler exists on Earth-42 as well, and is revealed in the final scene to be that universe's Miles.
Actor Jharrel Jerome voiced the Earth-42 Miles/Prowler in "Across the Universe," and the role reunited him with his "Moonlight" co-star, Mahershala Ali, who voiced the Earth-42 Aaron Davis. That film kicked off an impressive run of screen roles, with leads on television series like "Mr. Mercedes," Ava DuVernay's miniseries "When They See Us," and the off-beat "I'm a Virgo," which cast Jerome as a 13-foot-tall teen. Jerome's film work includes the indie features "First Match" and "Concrete Cowboy" with Idris Elba.