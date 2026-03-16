Roger Ebert Hated This '70s Comedy So Much He Walked Out Of The Theater

In his nearly 50-year career writing for the Chicago Sun-Times, film critic Roger Ebert sat through more bad movies than most people will hopefully see in their lifetimes. Confronted again and again with the worst films ever made, Ebert was never afraid to lob verbal bullets at box office bombs. Movies like Sylvester Stallone's "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot" or the Rob Schneider stinker "The Hot Chick," a film so bad that Ebert admitted it took a "superhuman effort of the will" for him not to walk out of the theater.

Keeping that in mind, it would take a truly atrocious film to make the Pulitzer Prize-winning critic actually walk out — which was what happened in 1971, when Ebert abandoned a screening of the so-called sex comedy "The Statue." Virtually forgotten today, "The Statue" starred Academy Award-winner David Niven and John Cleese (at the height of his "Monty Python's Flying Circus" fame) and was based on a play by "Vertigo" screenwriter Alec Coppel. With this pedigree, how could "The Statue" be one of, in Ebert's words, "the worst movies ever perpetrated"?

Well, there's the plot. "The Statue" concerns Nobel Prize-winning linguist Alex Bolt (Niven). His sculptor wife (Virna Lisi) has immortalized him in the form of an enormous nude Greco-Roman statue set to be unveiled in London; to Bolt's horror, the sculpture's genitals are modeled after someone else's. Thinking his wife has been unfaithful, Bolt searches for the offending phallus. "And then ... I walked out," said Ebert (via RogerEbert.com).