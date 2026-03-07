The Must-Watch Nickelodeon Sci-Fi Animated Movie Streaming For Free

Nickelodeon spent the better part of the early 2000s adapting some of its most popular animated series for the big screen. Out of this initiative came larger-than-life adventures for "The Wild Thornberrys," "Spongebob SquarePants" and "Rugrats." Among this roster, however, is also a Nickelodeon movie that proved so successful, it opened the door for the network's first fully CG-animated series to follow in its wake. Those of you looking for a nostalgia trip should be happy to learn that 2001's "Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius" is now available to stream for free on Tubi.

11-year-old Jimmy Neutron (Debi Derryberry) may be capable of constructing a robot dog (Frank Welker) and a homemade rocketship that can outrun the military, but it doesn't make him any more popular at school. The hyper-intelligent pre-teen can count on his friends, the Ultra Lord-obsessed Sheen Estevez (Jeffrey Garcia) and the llama-adoring Carl Wheezer (Rob Paulsen), to stick by his side, especially when his schoolyard adversary Cindy Vortex (Carolyn Lawrence) attempts to humiliate him. But when one of his interstellar inventions inadvertently inspires an egg-based alien race to kidnap all of the parents in town, it's up to Jimmy to concoct a daring rescue plan.

When you put it like that, "Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius" sounds like a pretty insane concept for a kids movie. But thankfully, the 2001 feature film has held up pretty well since its theatrical release on account of its memorable characters, hilarious script, and sci-fi twists.