Invincible: Whatever Happened To Damien Darkblood, Demon Detective?

While "Invincible" differs from the comics in many ways, Damien Darkblood's (Clancy Brown) role is just as small across both mediums. Although Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) hires him to investigate Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the demon detective isn't around when the Season 1 finale rolls the credits. So, where did he go?

Well, he's in Hell. Shortly after Darkblood begins looking into the deaths of the Guardians of the Globe, he deduces that Omni-Man is responsible. Naturally, the detective wants the world to know of the hero's villainous acts, but that doesn't align with Cecil's plans. The head of the Global Defense Agency (GDA) believes Omni-Man is responsible but wants to know why he did it and how to stop him. So, because he and Darkblood can't get on the same page, Cecil is left with no other option but to banish him back to Hell.

Unsurprisingly, banishing a demon to Hell isn't a simple task. Darkblood felt a sense of false confidence because, long before the events of the story, he had destroyed the "Demonius Ex-Mortum," the book used to banish demons. However, Cecil and the GDA used artificial intelligence to recreate it and send Darkblood back to his realm just a few episodes after the show introduced him. Still, all may not be lost for the demon detective.