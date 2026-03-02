John Cena's Acting Debut Came In A Ludicrous 2006 Action Movie Streaming For Free

Over the past decade, WWE superstar John Cena has successfully made the leap from the ring to the big screen with roles in the "Fast & Furious" and the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" franchises. He's one of the pillars of James Gunn's DC Universe with "The Suicide Squad" and the "Peacemaker" television series. But before all of this, Cena made his screen acting debut with the 2006 action-thriller "The Marine." If you've never seen this silly ode to '80s action fluff, then you're in luck. It's just been made available to stream for free on Tubi.

After United States Marine John Triton (John Cena) disobeys a direct order during a rescue mission, he's honorably discharged and shipped back home. His wife Kate (Kelly Carlson) proposes taking a vacation in order to acclimate to civilian life, but a trigger-happy jewel thief and his crew have other plans. Upon being cornered by police, Rome (Robert Patrick) blows up a gas station and takes Kelly as a hostage. Try as they may, not even an explosive fireball can slow down Triton in his pursuit to rescue his wife and take out the bad guys. What follows is meathead cinema in its purest, yet dumbest form.

WWE Studios (formerly WWE Films) was built on the foundation that it would turn their wrestling talent into movie stars. The company tried their hat at making theatrically-released movies throughout the late 2000s before ultimately falling into the home video market. Despite flopping at the box office and garnering negative reception from critics, "The Marine" is easily WWE Studios' greatest success — given Cena's career trajectory as an actor.