The Worst Thing The Big Bang Theory Ever Did To Amy Isn't What You Think

Even though Mayim Bialik's Amy Farrah Fowler isn't formally introduced on "The Big Bang Theory" until the popular sitcom's third season, it's hard to imagine the series without her. With that in mind, it actually makes it even worse — and more egregious, in fact — that the show does Amy so dirty by erasing her career aspirations and even her career itself in service of a man.

I'll back up. When we first meet Amy — while she's on an internet date with the equally socially awkward Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) — she seems like an ideal match for Sheldon based largely on the fact that neither of them seem super interested in the concept of "dating" in the first place. Still, the two strike up a very unlikely romantic relationship, surprising their entire friend group — including Sheldon's roommate Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), their neighbor and friend Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Sheldon and Leonard's closest buddies Howard Wolowitz and Raj Koothrappali (Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar), and Howard's eventual wife Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch). So how does Amy's career even come into it?

I'll lay it out: throughout "The Big Bang Theory," Amy goes from championing her own thriving career as a neuroscientist to being Sheldon's sidekick while the two of them win the Nobel Prize. This is a bigger issue than the show's off-putting shaming of Amy's normal desires for intimacy, and I'll touch on those too (pun intended). This is shamefully disrespectful to the entire field of neuroscience and even Bialik herself. Allow me to explain.