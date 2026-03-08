Josh Gad Had One Condition To Appear In Marvel's Wonder Man Series

Contains spoilers for "Wonder Man" Season 1, Episode 4 — "Doorman"

"Wonder Man" is an untraditional Marvel series that shows us what it looks like when a superhero fan becomes the superhero. It's a dream for many, but for Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), having super abilities could crush his leading role in the movie remake of "Wonder Man." In this version of Hollywood, actors have to sign the Doorman Clause, which states that you can't act in a production if you have super abilities. Josh Gad is a very important piece of this clause's history, and he had a condition of his own when it came to taking on this role.

The comedic actor plays an exaggerated version of himself in Season 1, Episode 4, "Doorman," and while this was fun for Gad, he wanted to make sure that he had a say over his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He told the Los Angeles Times, "I said to [Marvel Studios head] Kevin Feige ... as long as I get to still play a character down the road in the MCU that isn't Josh Gad, I'm happy to do this. He said yes, so it was like, 'Let's buckle up and go on this weird journey together.'"

It's a wild ride that includes Gad pretending to have a dangerously inflated ego and performing a version of his signature "Frozen" song that we never saw coming. However, the biggest twist of all is a cliffhanger that leaves viewers with several questions, including what direction he could go in within the MCU.