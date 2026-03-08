Josh Gad Had One Condition To Appear In Marvel's Wonder Man Series
Contains spoilers for "Wonder Man" Season 1, Episode 4 — "Doorman"
"Wonder Man" is an untraditional Marvel series that shows us what it looks like when a superhero fan becomes the superhero. It's a dream for many, but for Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), having super abilities could crush his leading role in the movie remake of "Wonder Man." In this version of Hollywood, actors have to sign the Doorman Clause, which states that you can't act in a production if you have super abilities. Josh Gad is a very important piece of this clause's history, and he had a condition of his own when it came to taking on this role.
The comedic actor plays an exaggerated version of himself in Season 1, Episode 4, "Doorman," and while this was fun for Gad, he wanted to make sure that he had a say over his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He told the Los Angeles Times, "I said to [Marvel Studios head] Kevin Feige ... as long as I get to still play a character down the road in the MCU that isn't Josh Gad, I'm happy to do this. He said yes, so it was like, 'Let's buckle up and go on this weird journey together.'"
It's a wild ride that includes Gad pretending to have a dangerously inflated ego and performing a version of his signature "Frozen" song that we never saw coming. However, the biggest twist of all is a cliffhanger that leaves viewers with several questions, including what direction he could go in within the MCU.
What Josh Gad's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could look like
While no one at Marvel is currently sharing their plans for Josh Gad, his future could go in several directions, including villainy.
Of course, he's known for playing upbeat characters like Olaf (who is the best part of "Frozen"), but Gad uses his "Wonder Man" appearance to show off his devilish acting skills as he takes advantage of DeMarr "Doorman" Davis (Byron Bowers). DeMarr has powers that turn him into a human door, and Gad sees this as an opportunity for spectacular movies that will increase his fame. He masks his motives with infectious charm and smooth talk that makes it look like he actually cares, and co-creator Destin Daniel Cretton told Entertainment Weekly that he really enjoyed watching Gad in this role. "He's taking somebody who was very happy with his life, who was very content with where he was, and ... he planted this seed that creates a bit of a monster that ends up in a very tragic place. But because it's Josh Gad, it's really funny and really fun to watch."
Besides opposition from the Department of Damage Control, Simon Williams doesn't have a clear villain to battle by the end of Season 1. Making Gad pure evil would make sense given where we are in this story. However, the possibilities are endless since Gad's episode ends with a cliffhanger that finds him in a mysterious place. Gad told the Los Angeles Times that they played around with some possibilities behind the scenes, but no matter what happens, it's clear that his future with Marvel is a bright one full of super opportunities.