Stanley Kubrick's Perfect '50s Anti-War Movie Is Streaming For Free

The 1950s were a critical time for photographer-turned-filmmaker Stanley Kubrick. His first two features, the experimental "Fear and Desire" and the underrated noir "Killer's Kiss," demonstrated Kubrick's unique eye for film as a visual medium. 1956's The Killing," a fatalistic heist thriller, was considered his first great movie. But Kubrick truly cemented his place in film history with 1957's "Paths of Glory," his anti-war masterpiece that's now streaming for free on Kanopy, Pluto TV, and Tubi.

Kubrick's compelling story of corruption and cowardice in the trenches of World War I opens with Major General Broulard (Adolphe Menjou) issuing orders to General Mireau (George Macready) to carry out the near-impossible task of seizing the German-fortified position known as the Anthill. The mission's failure prompts Mireau, among his other transgressions, to make an example of three soldiers: Private Pierre Arnaud (Joe Turkel), Private Maurice Ferol (Timothy Carey) and Corporal Philippe Paris (Ralph Meeker) are court-martialed for cowardice in spite of their innocence. Colonel Dax (Kirk Douglas), Commanding Officer of the 701st Infantry Regiment, is assigned as counsel for the scapegoats, only to learn that his presence is little more than a formality.

"Paths of Glory" hasn't lost an ounce of its staying power in the 69 years since its theatrical release. It's a sharp, infuriating critique of bureaucratic malice whose potency lies in how deeply the film's events are rooted in the annals of history.