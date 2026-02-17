Stanley Kubrick's Underrated '50s Film Noir Is Streaming For Free

Before becoming the visionary behind "2001: A Space Odyssey," "Barry Lyndon" and "Eyes Wide Shut," Stanley Kubrick started from the bottom. His debut feature "Fear and Desire," while not nearly as awful as its reputation suggests, was considered such a failure in Kubrick's eyes that he tried to burn every copy. He was much softer on his sophomore effort "Killer's Kiss," but still considered it an amateur effort. While the 1955 film is a far cry from his best work, it's still a gorgeously photographed noir that deserves more credit. You can see for yourself, as "Killer's Kiss" is currently available for free on Tubi.

Akin to other great noirs, "Killer's Kiss" opens with an internal monologue from an individual wondering how they got themselves into such a mess. It's here where we meet Davey Gordon (Jamie Smith), a middleweight boxer who once had posters all over New York advertising his bouts in the ring. He's not very good, sadly, and usually winds up sulking in his barren apartment. The only light Davey receives is from the glow of Gloria Price (Irene Kane), a taxi dancer who lives across from him. After witnessing a man toss Gloria around, the pair decide to skip town and build a new life together. But Gloria's abusive boss Vincent Rapallo (Frank Silvera) doesn't intend on making it easy for them. What "Killer's Kiss" lacks in innovation, it more than makes up for with its mood and atmosphere.