"Terminator Zero" debuted on Netflix in August 2024, and it immediately established itself as one of the better installments within the "Terminator" franchise. It's not a particularly high bar to climb given the quality of most of the sequels, but it was well-received, currently standing with an 87% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. With that kind of praise, fans have waited patiently for an update on when they can see the next chapter drop on the streaming platform — but now we know it's as dead as a T-800 getting lowered into a vat of molten steel.

The show's creator, Mattson Tomlin, revealed on X why Netflix canceled "Terminator Zero" when a fan asked for an update on Season 2. "It was cancelled," he wrote. "The critical and audience reception to it was tremendous, but at the end of the day not nearly enough people watched it. I would've loved to deliver on the Future War I had planned in season's 2 and 3, but I'm also very happy with how it feels contained as is." Tomlin added that the show was very expensive to make, so it needed a big audience to justify more episodes.

Fans might be even more crushed to hear that technically more "Terminator Zero" could have materialized, as Tomlin continued, "I'll also say [Netflix] offered to let me do 2, maybe 3 episodes more to wrap up the story, which I declined. I felt the story I wanted to tell was much longer, and the finale of season one actually left things in a good place." It's disappointing, but hopefully, James Cameron will usher in a new era of the "Terminator" franchise shortly.