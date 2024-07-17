How Terminator's New AI 'Villain' Could Change Everything About T2

In a case of an upcoming sci-fi sequel people may not have known was in the works, Netflix has a new anime series in the pipeline called "Terminator Zero." The show follows Malcolm Lee (André Holland), a scientist developing a Japanese AI to counter Skynet, named Kokoro (Rosario Dawson), which would seem to be an antagonistic force on the series. It's presently unclear how Kokoro could fit within the other Terminator movies, but "Terminator Zero" could change what we know from "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," clearly the best film in the franchise.

While Judgment Day is seemingly avoided in "T2," "Terminator Zero" has a storyline set in 1997, when nuclear annihilation was originally supposed to happen. A soldier, Eiko (Sonoya Mizuno), is sent back in time from 2022 to 1997 to protect Malcolm and his children and prevent Kokoro from launching. This suggests Kokoro will eventually become a malevolent force to rival that of Skynet, as the Resistance doesn't want it to exist. All this transpires while Skynet has sent a Terminator, voiced by Timothy Olyphant, to kill Malcolm. No one wants Kokoro around, and there are some interesting narrative possibilities to derive from that.

"Terminator Zero" inherently changes the optimistic ending of "T2" to suggest Judgment Day is still happening in 1997, although admittedly, the Terminator franchise has always had a complicated timeline. But another wrinkle the show could add to that mix is the inclusion of a benevolent AI rather than a malevolent one.