How Terminator's New AI 'Villain' Could Change Everything About T2
In a case of an upcoming sci-fi sequel people may not have known was in the works, Netflix has a new anime series in the pipeline called "Terminator Zero." The show follows Malcolm Lee (André Holland), a scientist developing a Japanese AI to counter Skynet, named Kokoro (Rosario Dawson), which would seem to be an antagonistic force on the series. It's presently unclear how Kokoro could fit within the other Terminator movies, but "Terminator Zero" could change what we know from "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," clearly the best film in the franchise.
While Judgment Day is seemingly avoided in "T2," "Terminator Zero" has a storyline set in 1997, when nuclear annihilation was originally supposed to happen. A soldier, Eiko (Sonoya Mizuno), is sent back in time from 2022 to 1997 to protect Malcolm and his children and prevent Kokoro from launching. This suggests Kokoro will eventually become a malevolent force to rival that of Skynet, as the Resistance doesn't want it to exist. All this transpires while Skynet has sent a Terminator, voiced by Timothy Olyphant, to kill Malcolm. No one wants Kokoro around, and there are some interesting narrative possibilities to derive from that.
"Terminator Zero" inherently changes the optimistic ending of "T2" to suggest Judgment Day is still happening in 1997, although admittedly, the Terminator franchise has always had a complicated timeline. But another wrinkle the show could add to that mix is the inclusion of a benevolent AI rather than a malevolent one.
How will Terminator Zero's Kokoro lead humanity into an unknown future?
"T2" ends with Sarah (Linda Hamilton) and John Connor (Edward Furlong) seemingly avoiding a nuclear apocalypse set forward by Skynet, but as we learn in "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines," they merely delayed annihilation. "Terminator Zero" takes place in 1997, which would suggest Judgment Day is on the horizon, as well as having a storyline set in 2022 with the war between humans and Skynet well underway.
If Skynet sends a Terminator to kill Malcolm to prevent Kokoro's existence and the Resistance wants to protect him while still avoiding Kokoro's launch, it's obvious this new AI could be a force to be reckoned with on both sides. And while Skynet views humanity as a plague to wipe out, Kokoro could end up being a far more peaceful presence.
Netflix's official description of the series states that Malcolm will struggle with the moral nuances of unleashing Kokoro on the world. In a way, he could mirror "T2" character Miles Dyson (Joe Morton), who is most responsible for Skynet's formation and eventually helps Sarah and her team destroy Cyberdyne. In addition to Kokoro offering a different take on the concept of rogue AI, Malcolm could provide an alternate path on the "creator with good intentions" archetype. He may want a new AI to oppose Skynet, but it's possible he could do even greater harm. Whether Kokoro is friend or foe, "Terminator Zero" has the potential to create some fascinating lore within this franchise, and fans can see how it all goes down on Netflix on August 29.