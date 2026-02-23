Billy Zane Led An Underrated '90s Superhero Movie That Flopped At The Box Office

Before Batman and Spider-Man, there was the Phantom. Created by Lee Falk in 1936, the comic strip reached a point in which it appeared in 500 newspapers and was read by 100 million people around the world daily. A big Hollywood superhero movie finally followed in 1996, starring Billy Zane as the titular masked avenger.

In "The Phantom," Zane's Kit Walker becomes the 21st Phantom, the next person in his family lineage to be chosen as the Ghost Who Walks. His purpose? To fight evil. His latest threat is the rich businessman Xander Drax (Treat Williams) who wants to bring magical skulls together to help him rule over humanity. In this action-packed adventure movie that often feels like it's about Indiana Jones in a purple suit, the Phantom keeps his vow and battles Drax and his goons. He isn't alone in his quest, though, as his ex-girlfriend Diana Palmer (Kristy Swanson) helps him.

Despite "The Phantom" being a movie that looks like an actual comic book on the screen, the majority of audiences ghosted it. The '90s superhero movie cost $45 million to produce, but it only made $17.3 million domestically. Zane was signed up for three follow-up movies, but after "The Phantom" disappointed at the box office and received middling reviews, Paramount Pictures didn't pursue its future.