How To Watch The Sniper Movies In Order

The best action movie franchises are packed with guns from beginning to end, but close-quarters combat tends to get all the glory. John Wick would have an easier time eliminating his enemies if he shot at them from hundreds of yards away, though audiences get more out of watching him fight up close and personal. While movies like "American Sniper" might find a careful balance between action and introspection, there aren't too many films that try to examine the solitary and violent lives of snipers.

To be fair, some truly epic sniper scenes have snuck their way into mainstream movies, but when it comes to pure sniper action, one franchise has been absolutely dominating the subgenre for more than 30 years. The "Sniper" series kicked off in the early '90s, and new movies in the franchise are still being released to this day. The earliest films featured Tom Berenger as the titular sniper, but over a decade after the franchise began, Chad Michael Collins stepped into the lead role, and he's been there ever since.

If watching action movies on basic cable in the mid-afternoon is one of your guilty pleasures, then "Sniper" could become your new favorite franchise. Of course, you need to know where to start first, and with more than 10 movies and 30 years of history, that can be a daunting task. We're here to help you get started and to dive headfirst into the world of "Sniper."