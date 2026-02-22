What The Cast Of American Dad! Looks Like In Real Life

Good morning, USA! "American Dad!" is a wunderkind among Seth MacFarlane's animated programs; initially cancelled by Fox after Season 10, the show moved to TBS for Season 11 through Season 19. It has been moved back to Fox's Animation Domination for Season 20, a herculean comeback that "Family Guy" accomplished before it.

The sitcom focuses on Stan Smith (Seth MacFarlane), a CIA agent whose strait-laced personality clashes with the wildness of his family. His wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), is an ex-party girl who yearns to bust loose. His son, Steve (Scott Grimes), is a gigantic nerd who yearns to be cool and lose his virginity. His daughter, Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), is a peacenik stoner and slacker at her local community college, and her boyfriend-turned-husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer) aids and abets her. Living in the attic is Roger Smith (also Seth MacFarlane), whose multiple personas are a reliable highlight of the series. The family pet is Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), a fish who has the brain of an East German skier and a major crush on Francine.

The series features a wide variety of recurring characters, all of whom are wild, wacky, and ready to cause chaos. The actors who play them, naturally, are completely different from their alter egos — but you might not know what they look like. Here's a side-by-side comparison of all of the show's actors and the characters that they play.