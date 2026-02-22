What The Cast Of American Dad! Looks Like In Real Life
Good morning, USA! "American Dad!" is a wunderkind among Seth MacFarlane's animated programs; initially cancelled by Fox after Season 10, the show moved to TBS for Season 11 through Season 19. It has been moved back to Fox's Animation Domination for Season 20, a herculean comeback that "Family Guy" accomplished before it.
The sitcom focuses on Stan Smith (Seth MacFarlane), a CIA agent whose strait-laced personality clashes with the wildness of his family. His wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), is an ex-party girl who yearns to bust loose. His son, Steve (Scott Grimes), is a gigantic nerd who yearns to be cool and lose his virginity. His daughter, Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), is a peacenik stoner and slacker at her local community college, and her boyfriend-turned-husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer) aids and abets her. Living in the attic is Roger Smith (also Seth MacFarlane), whose multiple personas are a reliable highlight of the series. The family pet is Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), a fish who has the brain of an East German skier and a major crush on Francine.
The series features a wide variety of recurring characters, all of whom are wild, wacky, and ready to cause chaos. The actors who play them, naturally, are completely different from their alter egos — but you might not know what they look like. Here's a side-by-side comparison of all of the show's actors and the characters that they play.
Seth MacFarlane as Stan Smith and Roger Smith
Seth MacFarlane is the brains behind "American Dad!" and a myriad number of other much-beloved (but usually quite problematic) animated series. Besides creating and writing for "American Dad!," MacFarlane also voices the ultrapatriotic Stan Smith and the wildly flamboyant Roger the Alien. But his resume doesn't stop there.
MacFarlane also created "Family Guy" and voices Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, and Glenn Quagmire, among many others in the show. He's the driving force behind Universal's "Ted" franchise and is the voice of the foul-mouthed bear, and he also created the science fiction series "The Orville," in which he played Captain Ed Mercer.
Outside of his own projects, MacFarlane has portrayed Wayne the Brain in "Aqua Teen Hunger Force," voiced several puppets in "Crank Yankers," was the voice of Johann Kraus in "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," and has played many characters in "Robot Chicken." His live action acting roles include parts in "Gilmore Girls" and the film "A Million Ways to Die in the West."
Wendy Schaal as Francine Smith
Wendy Schaal had a solid live action career before jumping into the sensible pearls and pinks of Francine Smith. Francine might seem like your simple housewife, but she started out as a party girl who gradually acclimated to life with Stan. After years of letting her character's inner wild child run rampant, Schaal has managed to develop a well-rounded career that has made her a go-to character actress.
Her first regular role was in the syndicated sitcom "It's a Living" as Vicki. She also became a new cast member on "Fantasy Island" during its fifth season and waning years, where she played Julie. She played Vickie in three episodes of "Six Feet Under" and recurred on two episodes of "Murder, She Wrote."
On the big screen, Schaal is mainly known as a cult actress; she appears in the movie "Munchies," in "Innerspace," was mom Marion in "Small Soldiers" and Bonnie in "The 'Burbs." The actress is also a regular on Peacock's series version of the property, in which she plays the very un-Bonnie-like Judy.
Scott Grimes as Steve Smith
Steve Smith is an unabashed nerd who dreams about success, scoring with girls, and spending time with his best friends. He also has a soaring voice, which he's put to good use by becoming part of the boyband B12. His father does everything he can to get the kid to be more macho, but Steve prefers to be sensitive, sweet, and a total mama's boy.
Scott Grimes, the voice of Steve, started out as a child actor. He appeared in "Hotel" before picking up some early key voiceover work in "Pinocchio and the Emperor of the Night" (in which he played Pinocchio) and "Foofur." However, during those years, he was mainly known as Brad from the horror-comedy "Critters" series. He secured his spot in the limelight with "Party of Five," landing the role of Will.
He then stepped into adult roles, playing newbie doc Archie Morris in "ER." He was also Will Scarlet in the 2010 version of "Robin Hood," has a small role in the Oscar-winning film "Oppenheimer," and played Special Agent Dave Flynn in "NCIS: Los Angeles." He has continued to work closely with Seth MacFarlane on non-"American Dad!" projects, portraying Lieutenant Gordon Molloy on "The Orville" and Matty Bennett in the "Ted" TV series.
Rachael MacFarlane as Hayley Smith
Hayley Dreamsmasher Smith is a strong, independent feminist with no time for her father's extremely conservative values. In the very best "American Dad!" episodes, she and Stan butt heads, which sometimes leads to dire consequences for each of them.
The younger sister of Seth MacFarlane, Rachael MacFarlane's work as Hayley Smith definitely opened tons of voice acting doors for her. Before the show began in 2005, she had minor roles in "Dexter's Laboratory," "The Powerpuff Girls," and "Fillmore!" After "American Dad!" began, she scored the role of Mindy in "The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy," Numbuh 362 in "Codename: Kids Next Door," Chimera in "Winx Club," and Wonder Woman in "DC Super Friends."
Little kids might recognize her as Lucille in "Fancy Nancy" or Odalia Blight in "The Owl House," and older ones will remember her as Aphrodite in "Krapopolis." She has also done voices for her brother's other projects; she can be heard in 181 episodes of "Family Guy," where she has played an enormous variety of roles but is perhaps best remembered as Olivia, Stewie Griffin's on-again, off-again love interest. She also lends her voice to the computer in "The Orville," and plays an operator in the "Ted" series.
Dee Bradley Baker as Klaus Heisler
Klaus is the neediest and most desperately lonely member of the Smith family. He's often the doormat of the clan, taken advantage of by Roger frequently. But he also has a dangerous side, so crossing him is quite the unwise idea.
Dee Bradley Baker was already a voiceover legend when he took on the role of Klaus. He attained his first credit on the ABC series "Dinosaurs," and his roles snowballed from there. He played Daffy Duck and the Tazmanian Devil in "Space Jam," and was Bagheera in "Jungle Cubs."
Baker was all over Cartoon Cartoon Fridays; he was Dad in "Cow and Chicken" and Mandy's dad in "The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy." He voiced multiple characters on "The Powerpuff Girls" and "Johnny Bravo," as well. On the Disney side of things, he'll always be remembered as Perry the Platypus in "Phineas and Ferb." On Nickelodeon, Baker has done dozens of voices for "Spongebob Squarepants," including the iconic Bubble Bass. If there's been a major cartoon franchise over the past 20 years, Baker has likely done some work for it — considering he has over 700 voice credits under his belt. He has also done voice work for video games, including "Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty," "Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix," and "Final Fantasy X-2."
Jeff Fischer as Jeff Fischer
Jeff Fischer has a rare honor in the annals of "American Dad!" history, as his character is directly based on his personality and is named after him. He and Seth MacFarlane have been friends for a long time, which resulted in the fictional Fischer moving from a minor part of the Smiths' lives to being Hayley's hubby. The couple lives with Stan, which irritates him to no end.
The real-life Fischer is a vintner who owns Habit Wine Company, but he's also no slouch in the acting world. He has done work in both the voice acting and live action arenas. Fischer played MC Cobra in "Jackie Chan Adventures," voiced multiple characters in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," and was Lenny in several episodes of "Doc McStuffins." British kids and parents might also recognize his voice from "The Alphablocks," where he plays D. He also had small live action roles in "How I Met Your Mother," "Ozark," and "Melrose Place."
Curtis Armstrong as Snot Lonstein
Snot Lonstein is one of Steve Smith's oldest friends. He also has an awfully big crush on Hayley, which has remained completely one-sided. Snot and Steve are in an endless competition to score a new girlfriend, but they've managed to stay close in spite of the ups and downs their connection has been subjected to.
Children of the '80s are more than familiar with Curtis Armstrong. Snot happens to be a parody of one of his most familiar roles: Booger in the "Revenge of the Nerds" film series. His career started with a bang when he snagged the part of Miles in "Risky Business." He subsequently appeared in several other cult flicks like "One Crazy Summer, and then joined the cast of "Moonlighting" as detective Herbert Viola, the love interest for Agnes DiPesto (Allyce Beasley).
Armstrong developed into quite the character actor from there. He's been in everything from "Boston Legal" to "House" over the years, and recurred on "Supernatural" and "New Girl." His other voice acting roles include Robot in "Robot and Monster" and Burt in "Champagne ILL."
Eddie Kaye Thomas as Barry Robinson
Barry Robinson is another of Steve's closest friends. While he seems innocent, passive, and dopey, he's got a secret sinister side. It turns out that he takes medication to suppress his true identity — that of a supergenius with an urge to take over the world. But when he's medicated, he's a good kid coping with some severe trauma who overcomes it in some very unhealthy ways.
Eddie Kaye Thomas has built a career on playing characters that are anything but sinister, and he's best known for portraying Paul Finch in the "American Pie" series. He's also Rosenberg in "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle," a role he reprised in "A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas." But as funny as his biggest parts may have been, he has since brought to life more serious characters like Toby Curtis in the CBS procedural "Scorpion" and Adam on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Daisuke Suzuki as Toshi Yoshida
Toshi rounds out Steve's group of close friends. Speaking Japanese that is frequently subtitled — and often shows off how very dark his thoughts are — Toshi is cultured, erudite, and occasionally completely out of his mind. His family speaks English and his mother remains confused about her son's choices, making Toshi a total outlier even in his own clan. But he's fiercely loyal to his little sister, is a talented violinist, and cares deeply about his friends and his future.
Daisuke Suzuki, meanwhile, is a highly respected voiceover artist, though mainly for video games. His talents appear in "Call of Duty: Vanguard," "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare," "Age of Empires III," and "Tomb Raider." He's also done voices for American cartoons, including "Pound Puppies," "We Bare Bears," "Bless the Harts," and "Blue Eye Samurai." His live action roles are much more sparse; he has small parts in "Hit Me," "Tales from the Dead," "I Am Gangster," and "In Full Bloom."
Patrick Stewart as Avery Bullock
Avery Bullock is Stan's boss at the CIA, and while his age and experience ought to confer maturity upon his position, Bullock is an even bigger loose canon than Stan. Bullock has never met a substance he didn't want to consume, and let's not get started on his assorted lovers and over-the-top globetrotting adventures.
Sir Patrick Stewart – theatrical actor ne plus ultra – will always be Captain Jean-Luc Picard to "Star Trek" fans everywhere. He began accumulating television roles in the 1960s, breaking out as a worldwide film star in "Excalibur" and "Dune" in the 1980s. He snagged another prominent science fiction role when he became Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" film series.
As Stewart's career began to snowball thanks to his "Trek"-based notoriety, he picked up voice acting roles in the 1990s. His very first was in the Macaulay Culkin film "The Pagemaster." Other voice acting roles include Seti in "The Prince of Egypt," Napoleon in the 1999 version of "Animal Farm," Mr. Woolensworth in "Chicken Little," and the Poop emoji in "The Emoji Movie" (which was arguably one of the worst comedy movies ever made). He's also voiced a surprisingly high number of "Family Guy" roles, playing a fictionalized version of himself as well as a variety of other personages.