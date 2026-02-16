Sci-Fi Movies That Are Set In 2026

One of the most influential science fiction films of all time just so happens to take place in 2026. Fritz Lang's "Metropolis" came out in 1927, and it's a perfect case study of German expressionism. It heavily influenced Tim Burton's "Batman" movies, but moving beyond the aesthetics, the film had a lot to say about the 1920s that still rings true today.

It takes place in a futuristic dystopia where there's a massive income gap between the wealthy, who live in skyscrapers towering over the landscape, and the poor, who toil underground to work on massive machines powering the city. For anyone finding the modern economic culture difficult to navigate, the film feels particularly prescient, especially with a report posted in January 2026 that revealed how in 2025, the richest 1% of Americans held 31.7% of all of the wealth. For the vast majority of society, it's hard not to empathize with the workers' plight in "Metropolis," where they can't possibly hope to be the ones in the skyscrapers one day.

But that's only part of the equation that makes "Metropolis" special. The film's also crucial in the stunning evolution of AI in movies. Maria (Brigitte Helm) offers hope to the workers, wanting them to find better conditions amongst their overlords. One of the immensely wealthy, Joh Fredersen (Alfred Abel), builds a robot in Maria's likeness to discredit her among those within her socioeconomic class. While human-like robots with AI are being worked on, it's far more interesting to look at how "Metropolis" predicted AI being used as a tool of manipulation. AI slop is now flooding social media, making it harder to discern what's real and what's fake.