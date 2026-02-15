10 Most Shocking Plot Twists In TV History, Ranked

This article contains discussions of addiction and mental health.

Long-running TV shows like to throw in twists every now and then; think the multi-episode investigation of Larry Hagman's J.R. Ewing on "Dallas" or even that wild ending of "St. Elsewhere" that created a bizarre kind of cinematic universe structured around the dreamscape of a young boy named Tommy Westphall. Some of the shows that employ big, game-changing twists are structured around this very possibility and keep trying to outdo themselves; "Game of Thrones" does appear somewhere on this list, for example, but it also kept introducing narrative twists and turns that ultimately felt lackluster and underwhelming because they became plotlines that went nowhere.

That digression aside, let's look at some truly shocking plot twists on TV and rank them, although there's an important note here: calling a plot twist "shocking" does not endorse that twist, so to speak. What that means is that at least one of the plot twists we're going to discuss in this article is, honestly, kind of stupid — surprising, but really stupid. Now that that's out of the way, one last bit of housekeeping: this should be obvious, but major spoilers follow for 10 different television shows! If you haven't seen one of these and don't want the twist to be ruined for you, come back later! Now, without further ado, let's rank 10 truly shocking TV plot twists.