Evan Peters' Underrated 2010s Heist Thriller Is Now Streaming For Free

For some folks, the very concept of pulling off a heist — like in the movies — sounds alluring, but there's a stark difference between filmic reality and actual reality. In Bart Layton's "American Animals," two twenty-somethings get stoned while watching a bunch of Blockbuster-rented heist thrillers, particularly Stanley Kubrick's "The Killing," which only encourages them to further develop their plan for the art heist of the century.

They even co-opt the color-coded aliases from Quentin Tarantino's "Reservoir Dogs," in one of many moments in this criminally underseen 2018 crime drama that makes you question whether these boys have really thought this through. What follows is one of the best heist movies you've never seen, but thankfully, you're now able to stream this gripping, stranger-than-fiction tale for free on Tubi.

Within a special room of the Transylvania University library in Lexington, Kentucky, lies a trove of rare books, including John J. Audubon's "Birds of America," an 19th century collection of paintings valued at $12 million. Spencer Reinhard (Barry Keoghan), Warren Lipka (Evan Peters), Eric Borsuk (Jared Abrahamson) and Chas Allen (Blake Jenner) all possess contrasting personalities, yet are nevertheless compelled to launch a plan to steal the books. It would make a fascinating fictional narrative, but "American Animals" is not only a recreation of the bizarre true story, it's partially relayed to us by the perpetrators themselves.