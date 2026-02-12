James Van Der Beek Had A Small Role In A Forgotten Matt Damon Sci-Fi Movie

Through no fault of James Van Der Beek's, "Downsizing" was virtually ignored at the box office. It had the misfortune of coming out in mid-December of 2017, where it was crushed at the holiday box office by the likes of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "The Greatest Showman," among others. It was judged a financial failure after making just a little over $55 million on a $68 million budget. On top of that, neither critics nor audiences were any kinder to the film, deeming it to be one of Matt Damon's worst movies, and time has not changed that perspective.

Perhaps audiences were less than enthusiastic about yet another film in which the protagonist is reduced to a fraction of their typical stature. "The Incredible Shrinking Man" mined this territory with a much more fantastic bent in 1957, Lily Tomlin put a comedic spin on it in 1981 for "The Incredible Shrinking Woman," and Rick Moranis used a similar premise to score a massive hit with 1989's "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids."

While "The Incredible Shrinking Man" is a sci-fi classic that's possibly due for a remake, and the Moranis movie is a family favorite, people have largely forgotten "Downsizing." But they'll never forget Van Der Beek's warm, charismatic presence on the big and small screens. It is, in fact, unshrinkable.