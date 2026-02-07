10 Box Office Flops That Got Super Bowl Commercials

As the 12 best movies trailers of 2025 can attest, sometimes the build up to a new motion picture can be an artform unto itself. Great trailers and TV spots radiate with personality and show impressive skills in the worlds of editing and atmosphere. Hollywood clearly understands the importance of these promotional entities, given the momentous significance placed on motion picture marketing.

Few avenues, though, allow that importance to be as tangible as the annual deluge of Super Bowl movie commercials. Ever since the iconic ad for "Independence Day" during the 1996 sports event, film studios have embraced Super Bowl movie commercials as a vital way of marketing the most important motion pictures in a given year. Tons of buzz surrounds these commercials, though that doesn't mean every single movie promoted at the Super Bowl eventually becomes a box office sensation.

On the contrary, these 10 box office flops that were preceded by Super Bowl commercials prove that it takes more than just Big Game advertising to make a lucrative feature. Larger forces and audience apathy eventually doomed these projects at the center of costly marketing maneuvers. Studios and marketers clearly once had immense hopes for these 10 features, as seen by the very existence of these Super Bowl ads. That makes these 10 commercials bittersweet time capsules reflecting lofty hopes and dreams for then-forthcoming features that failed to meet those expectations.