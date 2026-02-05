HBO Is Streaming A Creepy Dermot Mulroney Horror Movie That Deserves More Fans

No entry in this series quite matches the pure dread of the original, but "Insidious: Chapter 3" comes closest due to Leigh Whannell being behind the camera. It marks a somewhat flawed but ultimately very creepy directorial debut for the Australian, who also wrote the screenplay for the film and reprises the role of Elise's assistant Specs from the first two installments. Every would-be director has to start somewhere, so it makes sense that Whannell would kick off his filmmaking career with a series that he shaped himself: He also wrote the original film, "Insidious: Chapter 2," and "Insidious: The Last Key."

Whannell knows the ins and outs of the Further as well as anyone, and, with "Insidious: Chapter 3," he proved that he understands how to give horror movie audiences a good jolt. This is best exemplified in the sequence where Quinn shares a nice moment with her next door neighbor crush by knocking on the wall. It's a sweet scene that takes a sinister turn when she realizes that she's been inadvertently communicating with her raspy tormentor. The silence that follows Quinn's next knock is an appropriately creepy demonstration of how well Whannell wields tension.

There are things that happen in every "Insidious" movie, and this prequel is no exception, though the third entry is told through the empathetic lens of a much more broken family. The Brenners seem lost without their matriarch, and the series of disturbances against Quinn makes putting their lives back together again that much more difficult. Quinn really gets put through the wringer with every new encounter with The Man Who Can't Breathe, who has been lauded as the scariest villain in the franchise to date.