Why The Melania Trump Documentary Bombed At The Box Office

Melania Trump hasn't exactly been a visible presence in Donald Trump's second term, so the "Melania" documentary that came out in theaters on January 30 might be the first time many people have thought of her recently — well, not too many people, given how the film bombed at the box office and grossed just over $7 million in its opening weekend. How did this happen? Looper's video above goes into all of the nitty-gritty details.

First, let's contextualize that $7 million opening weekend gross. Some outlets will say that this number exceeded expectations, but it's not exactly close to turning a profit. Amazon MGM Studios spent $40 million to acquire the rights to the film and an extra $35 million to advertise it. That's a total of $75 million, so it doesn't seem like the film's going to break even anytime soon. It also seems that people really don't want to see movies about the Trumps right now, as "The Apprentice," starring Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump, similarly bombed at the box office in 2024.

By all accounts, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wanted to distribute "Melania" to further curry favor with the Trump administration for the sake of his business interests. Losing a bunch of money may not be the worst thing in the world for Amazon, which has plenty, but that still doesn't explain why people didn't turn out for the film. There are at least a couple of reasons for that.