'90s Fantasy Movies That Still Hold Up Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While the 1980s leaned into dark fantasy, films of the 1990s decided to explore the general fantasy genre, branching into several different avenues that pushed the boundaries in order to show us how far this genre could really go. This experimentation seemed like a logical way to go as fantasy series like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Gargoyles," and "Charmed" started to grab the attention of varying age groups.

Like these shows, many of the films on this list are so imaginative and realistic that they still hold up some 30 years after they premiered. Some contain human-like beings that we never dreamed of. Others remind us of childhood, allowing us to explore a tale that is nostalgic for the whole family. Some adventures even connect us back to the past and expand upon stories that we thought we already knew.

No matter what the plot is, the reason that some of these movies are still enjoyable is because of how they use fantasy elements to connect the dots, while still giving characters room to offer relatable performances. So, grab your favorite nostalgic snack, and let's take a look at five fantasy films from the 1990s that still hold up today.