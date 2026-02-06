'90s Fantasy Movies That Still Hold Up Today
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While the 1980s leaned into dark fantasy, films of the 1990s decided to explore the general fantasy genre, branching into several different avenues that pushed the boundaries in order to show us how far this genre could really go. This experimentation seemed like a logical way to go as fantasy series like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Gargoyles," and "Charmed" started to grab the attention of varying age groups.
Like these shows, many of the films on this list are so imaginative and realistic that they still hold up some 30 years after they premiered. Some contain human-like beings that we never dreamed of. Others remind us of childhood, allowing us to explore a tale that is nostalgic for the whole family. Some adventures even connect us back to the past and expand upon stories that we thought we already knew.
No matter what the plot is, the reason that some of these movies are still enjoyable is because of how they use fantasy elements to connect the dots, while still giving characters room to offer relatable performances. So, grab your favorite nostalgic snack, and let's take a look at five fantasy films from the 1990s that still hold up today.
Matilda
Based on Roald Dahl's classic 1988 book, the 1996 adaptation of "Matilda" goes all in when it comes to making this tale an immersive experience for the whole family to enjoy.
That immersion is created by the sets and clothing choices that help you understand each character's personality before they even open their mouth. For example, level-headed Matilda (Mara Wilson) wears sensible dresses while her obnoxious parents wear loud outfits and live in a wildly colored house as they try to show off their wealth to their community. While they are caught up in their own (often nefarious) activities, Matilda discovers her psychic abilities, which result in some cutting edge practical effects as she makes objects float in thin air, offering delight in the midst of family chaos.
Matilda tries to bring that delight to Crunchem Hall Primary School, run by headmistress Agatha Trunchbull (Pam Farris), whose lines are just as menacing as her dark, boxy suits. While she finds herself the victim of Trunchbull's bullying, Matilda learns that her teacher, Miss Honey (Embeth Davidtz), has plenty of her own reasons to be terrified of Trunchbull. Miss Honey teaches her that showing kindness to others creates a positive energy that can stop evil rather than rile it up. Both learn to lean on their strengths as they work and grow together while teaching kids that positive power can always be found within.
- Cast: Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Embeth Davidtz, Pam Ferris
- Rating: PG
- Year: 1996
- Runtime: 98 min
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
Edward Scissorhands
When "Edward Scissorhands" premiered in 1990, many knew that Tim Burton had an eye for the unique and unusual, and "Edward Scissorhands" proved that he still had fresh content up his sleeves by introducing a new hero that stretched the fantasy genre.
Edward (Johnny Depp), the young man with scissors for hands, has a sense of wonder and timidity as Peg Boggs (Dianne Wiest), the Avon lady, brings him to her quiet suburban neighborhood after finding him alone in a dark mansion. He's excited to explore the world that sits below his former home, but he's also uncertain of what to make of all of it as he nervously pokes a waterbed and even exhibits an endearing awkwardness around Peg's daughter, Kim (Winona Ryder). While many of these moments are quiet due to Edward's limited dialogue, they are loud as Depp uses his body language to convey each emotion, which allows viewers to really study his humanity.
Burton blends the ordinary with the extraordinary by placing Edward in familiar movie plots, as he falls for the girl who ignores him and listens to the gossip spread by nosey neighbors. Those storylines are used to examine the perfection that many attach to a so-called normal life. As for the gossiping neighbors, Edward realizes that they have more problems than he does, but their groupthink mentality places attention on his weaknesses. It's a deep study of human nature and societal expectations amid a tale that includes imaginative topiaries and Frankenstein-like flashbacks that make this movie as entertaining as it is thoughtful.
Toy Story
The first feature-length film from Pixar Animation Studios is beloved by those who grew up in the 1990s, and that's because it's a tale that connects us to the joy of childhood while sharing a lesson about inevitable change. "Toy Story" follows Woody (Tom Hanks), a toy sheriff who is worried that he'll be forgotten when his child, Andy (John Morris), receives Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) as a birthday gift. While the other toys are becoming friends with Buzz, Woody can't get past his jealousy and the fact that Buzz thinks that he's a real space ranger.
It's clear that Buzz represents the inner child that denies the box that the world is trying to put them in. Woody represents the part of our souls that know facing reality is practical, but reality can also come with uncomfortable changes. Put it all together and it creates a story that is really about the rollercoaster ride that comes with growing up and making room for new experiences. Adults continue to face these feelings as we step into new chapters of life, and this is recognized as these toys also step into new chapters with each installment of the entire "Toy Story" franchise.
Filmmakers also made wise decisions when it came to this cast of characters, since the toys represented are not fads but rather timeless toys that have been enjoyed by generations, including Mr. Potato Head (Don Rickles) and an RC car that becomes a key part of the film's adventurous finale.
- Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Don Rickles
- Rating: G
- Year: 1995
- Runtime: 81 min
- Where to Watch: Disney+
The Mummy
"The Mummy" changed action movies forever, while continuing the adventure style that "Raiders of the Lost Ark" brought back to the big screen in the 1980s. That style is achieved with sets that make ancient Egypt come to life as Evelyn (Rachel Weisz) and her brother, Jonathan (John Hannah), get American French Foreign Legion Officer Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser) to lead them to the lost city of Hamunaptra.
They interact with artifacts that contain the secrets that they're searching for, but these secrets lead to dangers — created with cutting-edge computer graphics. This technology is seen as beetles dig into their victim's skin, and when sand turns into a ghostly face ready to bring age-old wrath. Undead mummies are also computer-generated, and their interactions with human characters and practical effects make them feel real despite their cartoon-like nature.
While the story feels otherworldly, the characters help ground viewers in reality, with a relatability that "Raiders of the Lost Ark" doesn't always have. The heroes in "The Mummy" aren't heroes to begin with. At the beginning of the film, Evelyn (Rachel Weisz) is a laughing stock at work while Rick is on the verge of being executed. They have nothing to lose, but everything to gain. This gives them high stakes before they even face the evil Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo). Their common bond over failure gives viewers a way to become emotionally invested while taking in all of the visual spectacle that moves the story forward to a fantastical ending that should be an inspiration for any would-be blockbuster.
Hocus Pocus
This campy flick is a Halloween tradition for many families, and what makes "Hocus Pocus" so special is a mix of the old and new coupled with a reimagination of history and lore. Teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) has just moved to Salem, Massachusetts, and his new home feels too predictable. An accidental run-in with the Black Flame Candle changes that, with the resurrection of Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy).
The witches think they have the upper hand, but these kids know they're in charge as they scare the sisters with new inventions. Their interactions with newfangled concepts like vacuums and costume parties are some of the most memorable moments in the film. However, the sisters know how to fire back, and that results in a magic lesson that connects to the past.
While magical realism makes this movie an eye-popping spectacle, the character development of our villains helps it stand out. It would be easy to just focus on their mission to stay alive, but "Hocus Pocus" reveals facts about their pasts to make the Sanderson sisters three-dimensional. A human spirit in cat form, Thackery Binx (Sean Murray), shares their trials with Max and his crew, even providing details about their quarrel with Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones), who is also brought back to life. This insight helps us better understand how fickle these sisters can be with each other while allowing audience members to find the weaknesses that could give hints to their eventual demise.
- Cast: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw
- Rating: PG
- Year: 1993
- Runtime: 96 min
- Where to Watch: Disney+