Jesse Eisenberg's Underrated 2019 Dark Comedy Is Streaming For Free

Having appeared in some of the best movies by filmmakers like Noah Baumbach, David Fincher, and Kelly Reichardt, actor Jesse Eisenberg has been able to craft a compelling screen image that reveals a deeper emotional resonance below the surface. His awkward demeanor often gives way to characters that are either filled with confidence, resentment, rage, or fear. You never quite know which Eisenberg you're going to get, which only makes his layered turn in 2019's "The Art of Self-Defense" that much more memorable.

Now streaming for free on Tubi, Riley Stearns' highly underrated dark comedy follows the strange odyssey of a timid accountant named Casey (Eisenberg). In spite of showing an interest in exploring the outside world, he usually spends his free time sheltered at home, alone with his adorable little pet dachshund. Casey gets randomly mugged one night by a masked motorcycle gang, which only makes him retreat further inward. Upon discovering a local karate dojo, however, Casey finds himself intrigued by the teachings of the man who only goes by Sensei (Alessandro Nivola).

What begins as a deadpan riff on the "Karate Kid" movies – and which Looper called one of the most baffling movies of 2019 — becomes something much more sinister as Casey falls down a rabbit hole of secrets and ulterior motives embedded within his supposed new safe space. "The Art of Self-Defense" was a critical hit upon its premiere at South by Southwest, yet sadly seems to have slipped through the cracks in the years since.