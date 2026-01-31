Sam Raimi's Forgotten, Oscar-Nominated Drama Is Streaming For Free

1981's "The Evil Dead" was a baptism by fire for filmmaker Sam Raimi. Everything that could go wrong on the low-budget horror flick did, but Raimi was such a problem-solving force behind the camera that the gory extravaganza was not only completed, it went on to become one of the most influential horror films ever. Two sequels followed — 1987's "Evil Dead II" and 1992's "Army of Darkness" — before Raimi decided to step away from horror. He made a stylized revenge Western ("The Quick and the Dead") and a baseball drama ("For Love of the Game"), but the film that truly proved his genre malleability was the 1998 crime thriller "A Simple Plan," which is now available to stream for free on Kanopy and Pluto TV.

Based on the 1993 novel of the same name by Scott B. Smith (who also penned the screenplay), "A Simple Plan" weaves a tragic tapestry of three Minnesotan men whose lives are forever altered by a downed private plane buried in the snow. Tempted by a very different evil in the woods, modest accountant Hank (Bill Paxton), his ne'er-do-well brother Jacob (Billy Bob Thornton), and local friend Lou (Brent Briscoe) come across a dead body and a duffel bag with over $4 million inside it. "A Simple Plan" isn't discussed very much these days, but it's quietly one of Sam Raimi's best movies, and not just because it got two Oscar nominations (best supporting actor for Billy Bob Thornton and best adapted screenplay) at the 71st Academy Awards.