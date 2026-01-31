Michael B. Jordan Had A Small Role In A Forgotten George Lucas War Movie That Deserves More Love

"Red Tails" dropped to lukewarm reviews back in 2012, earning a 41% critical score and a 57% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, while it will never be considered one of the best World War II movies ever made, it absolutely deserves a second look. Not only does it highlight the important role that Black military personnel played in the Second World War, but it has a stellar cast. Time Out was among the outlets who were full of praise for the ensemble, writing that "the cast acquit themselves admirably." So who else stars in the film?

Cuba Gooding Jr. is Emanuel Stance, the major for the Black pilots. He's joined by Leslie Odom Jr. as Declan Hall, musician Ne-Yo as 2nd Lt. Andrew Salem, and David Oyelowo — the Golden Globe-nominated actor known for portraying Martin Luther King Jr. in "Selma" — as 1st Lt. Joe Little. Other notable performers in the movie include Bryan Cranston, Nate Parker, and Elijah Kelley. Along with Michael B. Jordan, that equates to a lot of talent.

Sure, the ratings are a bit low, but that's largely down to the writing. If you ignore the odd piece of dry dialogue, there's a lot to love about "Red Tails" — not only are the performances enjoyable, but the flying scenes are thrilling. There are a lot of action movies with bad Rotten Tomatoes scores that are still worth watching, and this is one of them.