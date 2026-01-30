Robert Downey Jr.'s Star-Studded 2005 Historical Drama Got A Perfect Score From Roger Ebert

"Good night, and good luck." Those five words were veteran news reporter Edward R. Murrow's signature sign-off at the end of every CBS newscast. 50 years later, George Clooney used them as the title for his historical drama that dramatized Murrow's (David Strathairn) quest to expose U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy's demagoguery to the American public.

"Good Night, and Good Luck" also features Clooney, Robert Downey Jr., Patricia Clarkson, Jeff Daniels, and Frank Langella in the ensemble, but they're not why famed critic Roger Ebert gave it a perfect score. In his review, Ebert singled out how "the movie is entirely, almost claustrophobically, about politics and the news business," and "the process by which Murrow and his team eventually brought about [McCarthy's] downfall."

In this era of U.S. history, McCarthy weaponized his perch from the House Un-American Activities Committee, using the shield of anti-communist persecution to attack his political opponents, which comes to include Murrow and his CBS team. Robert Downey Jr. plays Joseph Wershba, a CBS correspondent who finds himself in the crosshairs when his secret relationship with his wife Shirley (Patricia Clarkson), runs afoul of CBS's policy forbidding the employment of married couples.

Like most critics at the time, Ebert singled out Strathairn's commanding and evocative performance. "Good Night, and Good Luck" put a spotlight on Strathairn's acting prowess, netting him his first (and so-far only) Academy Award nomination, while the film itself commonly ranks among one of the best movies of 2005.