The 12 Best Movies Of 2005, Ranked

Everything 2000s — from the fashion to the technology — seems to be back in vogue, so why shouldn't that extend to the movies from that era as well? Whether you remember the decade well and want to look back on the golden years, or you were born in the 2000s and you want to see what all the fuss was about, there are plenty of great 2000s movies to scratch that itch.

If you're looking for a snapshot of the movies that typified that decade, you needn't look further than the middle-point, 2005. For many reasons, it was a pretty notable year in cinema. Three years before "Iron Man" kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the beginning of Christopher Nolan's "Batman" trilogy redefined the comic book movie and ushered in the new era for the genre. As is usually the case, the box office was dominated by franchise big-hitters including "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith" and "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." It was also the year that turned Steve Carell from scene-stealing side character to bankable comedic leading man.

If you're not sure where to start with your trip down memory lane, we've rounded up the 12 best movies of 2005. We looked at the year's movies with the highest ratings across various platforms, films that were notable awards contenders, or ones that had proven to be particularly popular with audiences. Some writer discretion and personal preference went into determining the final ranking. From prestigious Oscar nominees to whimsical animated adventures, these are just some of the films that defined that year.