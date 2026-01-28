Shelter Review: Jason Statham's January Action Thriller Gets The Job Done

Last year's "A Working Man" (which we also reviewed) was the type of star vehicle that wasted no time showing you what was in store. But "Shelter" feels like a different breed. When the film begins, Mason lives alone on an island with an abandoned lighthouse, with only his nameless dog to keep him company. He periodically receives supply shipments via boat, delivered to his doorstep by a young girl named Jesse (Bodhi Rae Breathnach).

Jesse leaves little gifts with his orders, trying to break through this curmudgeonly loner's exterior shell. But a storm at sea nearly drowns her, killing her uncle and stranding her in Mason's care. Because he is a Jason Statham protagonist, we know Mason must have some dramatic reason for why he can't just take her to the Scottish mainland and get her the care she needs. But the film is in no rush to explain why, choosing instead to take its time letting Mason and Jesse bond over chess.

Perhaps if this was a Netflix original, the movie would have opened with a flash of violence, a quick explosive play to hook the viewer so they don't scroll away to some other title that has no issue jumping ahead to the fireworks factory. In that way, it's quite admirable Ric Roman Waugh had the patience and resolve to give the viewer the time necessary to invest in Mason and Jesse's relationship. But having gone into this screening absolutely blind — it's a Statham flick, after all — I began actually questioning whether we were ever going to leave this little island or if I was going to get to see Statham shoot or dropkick any bad guys. A quiet little drama next to an old lighthouse wouldn't be the worst thing in the world, but would we really need Statham for that?

Luckily, of course, Mason does journey to the mainland when Jesse's injury is infected and he needs sundries from a pharmacy. The moment a security camera picks up his face, the film cartoonishly speeds up the pace, dumping an elaborate plot involving Steve Manafort (Bill Nighy), the soon to be fired head of MI-6; his replacement Roberta Frost (Naomi Ackie); and an Orwellian security camera project.

Now Mason has to go on the run with Jesse in tow, when there is nowhere on Earth to hide from this advanced surveillance apparatus that can pluck their faces out of a passerby's smartphone. And yes, he has to dropkick and shoot people to keep them both safe. Unfortunately, once we advance into the exciting part of the narrative, it never gels the way we might hope.