A Working Man Review: Jason Statham Shines In David Ayer's Formulaic Thriller

This time out, Jason Statham plays Levon Cade, a construction foreman who lives in his truck. We know from his ill-fitting, blue collar garb that this current life he's living is a departure from some dark, violent past. Why else does his hard hat look like an action figure accessory and his stoic dedication to productivity feel more like trauma therapy than an actual vocation? We only get a small taste of his combat prowess when he single handedly fights off some debtors who try to rough up one of his men. So, that means within the first 20 minutes of the movie, there must be some trajectory-shifting tragedy that will unleash the hidden fury he is clearly working hard to contain.

Will it be something nefarious that befalls the innocent young daughter he only gets to see for two hours every week? Or perhaps those loan sharks will come back for his colleague? No, something happens to Jenny (Arianna Rivas), the beautiful college-age daughter of his employer (Michael Peña in a small but pivotal role). She gets kidnapped into an awful trafficking scheme and Levon must go back on his code and dispense with massive quantities of bloodshed in order to get her back.

It's such a well-worn paradigm, even outside of Statham's oeuvre. Action thrillers in this mold have been a mainstay, but tend to excel in modern times the more they're able to appease a reactionary audience: everyone wants to steal your children and the cops can't stop them — but One Man can. Somehow, Statham, perhaps by virtue of not being American, is able to distance his protagonists from the underlying stereotypical jingoism of this archetype. However, the set-up of this film lacks some of the brazen charm the last David Ayer/Statham team-up brought us. There's a po-faced absurdity within how emotional and dramatic the film's first act feels. All that becomes easier to forgive once the brutality takes center stage.