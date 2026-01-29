Scarlett Johansson's Underseen 2025 Movie Is A Hidden Gem On Netflix

The world knows Scarlett Johansson as a movie star, but the Academy Award-nominee is an equal force of nature behind the camera. In 2025, Johansson proved her talent as a director with her feature directorial debut "Eleanor the Great." While the comedy drama didn't light up the box office, it's now available for viewers to watch on Netflix.

June Squibb stars as Eleanor Morgenstein, a 94-year-old woman who moves from Florida to New York City to live with her daughter, Lisa (Jessica Hecht), after the death of her best friend, Bessie Stern (Rita Zohar). The lonely Eleanor stumbles into a Holocaust survivor group where she retells Bessie's life story as her own. A 19-year-old student Nina Davis (Erin Kellyman), who recently lost her mother, connects with Eleanor through this story, and they strike up a friendship. But what happens when Eleanor's secret is exposed?

"Eleanor the Great" received mostly positive reviews, holding a 67% critical approval and a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but only managed to make $3.74 million worldwide. However, films such as these tend to fare better as a home release or on streaming, and more are sure to discover it since it dropped on Netflix.