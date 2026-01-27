This 2003 Ben Affleck Sci-Fi Movie Was Based On Philip K. Dick's Best Short Story

Ben Affleck has had many ups and downs over the course of his career since he won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Good Will Hunting" with his bestie, Matt Damon, in 1998. The years since found Affleck trying to establish himself as a leading man, but he hit choppy water with "Daredevil," an early and awkward Marvel Comics adaptation, and "Gigli," one of the most notorious box office bombs of all time — and a film that nearly ended his acting career entirely. His next film, "Paycheck," as the latest in a string of Philip K. Dick adaptations, should have turned his fortunes around.

With a grand premise about induced amnesia, corporate espionage, and government surveillance, Affleck and the team had hoped to create a film that could follow in the paranoid footsteps of other loose Dick adaptations like "Blade Runner" and especially "Minority Report," which released to critical acclaim and tremendous box office results the year before. With action maestro John Woo, the man responsible for some of the the most epic gunfights of all time, at the helm, "Paycheck" should have been a hit. It wasn't.

Paycheck" would double its budget with a $117 million worldwide haul, but it didn't succeed in turning around Affleck's luck. With a 27% Rotten Tomatoes score, the film only succeeded in winning Affleck a third Razzie win for worst actor.