10 Directors Who Lost Creative Control Of Their Own Movies

In Steven Bach's book "Final Cut: Art, Money, and Ego in the Making of Heaven's Gate, the Film That Sank United Artists," the former United Artists executive recalled how, during the making of Michael Cimino's "Heaven's Gate," he reached out to an esteemed filmmaker about taking over the infamously tumultuous production. Instead, the director noted to Bach that a director taking over another filmmaker's movie sounded like a heinous, even traitorous idea.

What was unthinkable in the late '70s has become incredibly commonplace in the modern world. As movie stars dwindle in importance and brand names dominate what does and doesn't get made, filmmakers are seen as interchangeable. As a result, Hollywood executives are not afraid to step in and steer motion pictures away from their original creators. What led to these cases of creative turmoil varies wildly from movie to movie. Some encountered story problems that the initial director couldn't overcome. Others were plagued by studios wanting to take movies in radically new creative directions. Then there are those hampered by executives who never gave filmmakers the trust and support they needed.

Whatever the case, these films reflect what happens when directors lose control of projects they once held dear. Michael Cimino is lucky he didn't make "Heaven's Gate" today.